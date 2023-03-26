ALTUS — NOC Enid’s softball team swept a doubleheader from Region 2 rival Western Oklahoma State, 6-2 and 10-8, Saturday to boost its record to 15-11 overall and 5-3 in conference.
Jaycee Foor had two RBI the first game. Tylie Ligons, Kaycee Babek, Anna Hester and Sierra Woods also had RBI. Paige Castillo allowed only two hits over three innings to get the win on the mound.
The Lady Jets in the second game scored five runs in the sixth and two in the seventh to come back from an 8-3 deficit. Brooke Fleming had three RBI. Ligons was three-for-five with an RBI and a run scored. Cam Alexander was two-for-five with two runs scored and an RBI. Woods was two-for-four with two runs scored and an RBI. McKennah Cusick allowed only one hit over two and two-thirds innings while striking out three to get the win.
NOC Enid will host Murray State in a 1 p.m. doubleheader Monday.
