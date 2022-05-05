ENID, Okla. — Waukomis’ Slater Eck will long remember her last home game for the Northern Oklahoma College Enid Lady Jets softball team.
Eck and the Lady Jets secured a Region 2 tournament berth by sweeping a doubleheader from Eastern Oklahoma, 7-3 and 8-7. The ex-Lady Chief drove in the winning runs on her final bat in the nightcap to conclude a day she was five of eight with a run scored and three RBI.
“It feels really good,’’ said Eck. “We’re super excited. The pressure is off our chests now. We can just go out and have fun now.’’
The Lady Jets, 9-23 in conference and 17-33 overall, will face regular champion Seminole (31-1, 40-2) in the first round of the tournament Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Piedmont.
NOC Enid came into the doubleheader with a game lead over Eastern for eighth place and the final playoff spot.
It clinched the postseason by winning the first game.
“It feels great,’’ said NOC Enid coach Megan Hill. “They knew the scenario coming in and they took care of business. Our energy was up all day. They fought hard both games.’’
Madison Gabeau, the losing pitcher, in a 6-2 loss to UA-Rich Mountain in the deciding game of the feed-in series last series, took the win. She went the distance, not allowing a run after the Mountaineers tied the game with three runs in the third. Gabeau did not walk a batter, struck out two and did no tallow a runner past second the last four innings.
“Madison threw real well,’’ Hill said. “She did a good job keeping people off balance. She has always been clutch the past two years when she needed to be clutch. At the end of last year, she was really our only pitcher because of injuries. It was nice to have three to four pitchers that we used today.’’
The Lady Jets broke the game open with the long ball with Brook Fleming’s solo homer in the third giving NOC Enid a 4-3 lead. Kaycee Babek had a two-run homer in the fourth while Ariana Potter had a solo homer in the fifth.
“We had that one bad inning defensively, but we responded offensively,’’ Hill said. “We fought throughout the game.’’
The Lady Jets scored twice in the first when Eck and Alexis Enslinger opened the inning with singles and eventually scored on wild pitches. Macy Stockton singled to open the second and scored after a sacrifice by Ashlyn Smith, a single by Eck and a throwing error.
The Lady Jets came back from a 5-0 deficit in the second game. They tied the game with five runs in the third with a three-RBI double by Potter being the big blow. That was set up by a controversial call.
Anna Hester, on a 3-2 pitch, was originally called out on strikes, but after the two umpires conversed, they ruled she had held up. Eck had earlier singled in Stockton. Enslinger scored the second run on a wild pitch.
Eastern took a 7-5 lead when Gracie Woods hit a two-run homer off Ashleigh McCause in the fourth. McCause, though, would shut out the Mountaineers the rest of the game, retiring the last seven batters she faced.
Potter had her fourth RBI of the day when she doubled in Hester in the fifth.
The Lady Jets loaded bases in the seventh on a walk to Potter, a bunt single by Cam Alexander and a swinging bunt single by Krista Yackeyonny.
Eco, in her final home at-bat, lofted a pop fly that shortstop Amanda Garrison dove for but couldn’t hold, allowing pinch runners Ashlyn Smith and Chloe Middleton to score the winning runs.
“I was really nervous, but I got it done,’’ Eck said. “I just wanted to make contact. I knew if I did that, good things would happen. Speed kills.’’
“When our leadoff hitter is up with the bases loaded, it means the bottom of our lineup did stuff,’’ Hill said. “Every single person on this team is capable of squaring balls up and putting balls in play.
“We had our sticks going in the first game and we had some speed in the second game. It’s nice to have those options.’’
The Lady Jets had to overcome adversity, losing slugger Riah Smith to a broken wrist and having to deal with a nine-game losing streak.
“Our girls are peaking at the right time,’’ Hill said. “A lot of teams are tailing off at the end of the season. It’s a long season and we built our roster for that reason.’’
Hill did feel a sense of relief.
“Oh yeah,’’ she said. “We get back to work on Monday.’’
