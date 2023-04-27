By Bruce Campbell
For the Enid News & Eagle
WARNER — Working out in the school’s indoor facility Tuesday and Wednesday might have brought out the best in NOC Enid’s softball team Thursday.
The Lady Jets scored back-to-back run rule victories over region 2 rival Connors, 13-2 and 13-4, for their fifth and sixth straight wins. They are now 14-10 in conference and 24-17 overall going into a Saturday doubleheader at Northeastern A&M.
“I believe this is the best we have played this season,’’ said NOC Enid coach Megan Hill. “On Tuesday and Wednesday, we focused on having quality at bats and squaring the ball up. Today was just a good all-around wins.’’
Molly Dolan only allowed three hits in the opener. Anna Hester and McKenna Cusick combined for a five-hitter in the nightcap.
“Molly threw a helluva of a game,’’ Hill said. “Anna and McKenna both threw well. For not being outside this week, we played really good defense.’’
NOC Enid had five runs in the first, one in the third and seven in the fifth in the opener. Brook Fleming was three-for-four with a double and an RBI. Hester, Cam Alexander, Sierra Woods and Kremlin-Hillsdale’s Taryn Rhodes all homered.
The Lady Jets pounded out 12 hits as a team.
NOC Enid had only six hits in the second game in scoring seven in the second, one in the third and five in the fourth but took advantage of nine walks and six errors.
Every starter scored at least one run. Alexander was two-for-four with a double and two RBI. Alexander, Sidney Redmon and Adrian Walker all scored twice.
“We just want to keep climbing and getting closer and closer to playing the best ball we can play at the right time,’’ Hill said. “Seeding is something you can’t totally control. We need to do what what we need to do in the next two doubleheaders (NEO and Rose State next Thursday) to take care of business.’’
