In the last game before the Thanksgiving break, the NOC Enid Lady Jets suffered their first conference loss of the season, 51-40, against Murray State Monday at the NOC Enid Mabee Center.
The Lady Jets started off strong, forcing a turnover on Murray State’s opening possession. From there, the Lady Jets quickly pulled out to a 7-2 run, dominating the boards and forcing the Lady Aggies to call a timeout.
NOC Enid continued its hot start and led 14-8 after a quarter.
Despite the lead, the Lady Jets had a prolonged scoreless streak in the last 4:30 of the first quarter, lasting into the second, not scoring against until the 7:12 mark of the second.
NOC Enid still commanded a 25-19 lead at the half.
Another scoreless run over the first 2:30 seconds of the third quarter helped Murray State close in on the Lady Jets. With 1:11 left in the quarter, the score was deadlocked at 35.
NOC Enid had another prolonged scoreless streak, not scoring until the 4:30 mark of the fourth, allowing Murray State to take a 41-39 lead.
The best efforts of the Lady Jets late weren’t able to topple the Lady Aggies as NOC Enid took its first home loss of the season.
“I thought we had a strong first half,” said NOC Enid coach Kelli Jennings. “We came out in the second half shooting poorly and being undisciplined on defense.”
LaKysia Johnson led the Lady Jets with 14 points. Brooklyn Bayless had six and Braylee Dale had five. All of Bayless’ and Dale’s points came in the first half.
The Lady Jets will play NOC Tonkawa next Tuesday at Tonkawa. The Lady Jets are 4-3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.