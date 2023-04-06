MIDWEST CITY — Sierra Woods homered and scored two runs to lead NOC Enid’s softball team past Region 2 rival Rose State, 6-3 in a first game of a doubleheader Thursday.
The homesteading Lady Raiders won the second game, 6-4 behind Caton Muncy, who homered and drove in three runs.
Cam Alexander was two-for-four with a double and an RBI in the opener while Anna Hester was two-for-three with a double and an RBI and Chloe Middleton was one for third with a double and an RBI.
Molly Dolan allowed seven hits in going the distance while striking out three.
Middleton hit her 10th homer of the season in the nightcap but Rose State’s Morgan Thomas stopped a seventh inning NOC Enid rally with two strikeouts and a pop up with the tying runs on base.
Both teams are 8-6 in Region 2. NOC Enid, 18-13, will travel to NOC Tonkawa next Thursday.
