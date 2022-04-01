Ananda Garrison hit a walk-off homer in the bottom of the seventh to give Eastern Oklahoma a 10-9 victory over Northern Oklahoma College Enid in the second game of a Region 2 softball doubleheader Thursday.
Waukomis native Slater Eck scored a school record five runs in the opener in which the Lady Jets trounced the Lady Mountaineers, 13-6.
The split left the Lady Jets with a 5-9 conference and a 13-19 overall record. Eastern is 3-11 and 11-17.
“I’m not feeling very good,” said Lady Jets coach Megan Hill. “We should have walked out of here with two wins. We hit the ball all over the field. When you score 22 runs, you should be able to sweep somebody.”
NOC Enid jumped out to a 6-1 lead after scoring twice in the first, second and third innings, but Eastern rallied back with three in the fourth and five in the fifth to set up Garrison’s heroics.
“We just let off the gas pedal,” Hill said. “They were able to inch their way back because we were not mentally focused all the time. That’s on me.”
The Lady Jets had tied the game at 9-9 in the nightcap when Kaycee Babek hit a two-run homer scoring Camaryn Alexander, who had singled ahead of her.
Brook Fleming was two-for-three with two RBI and a double. Alexander and Krista Yackeyonny were both three-for-four. Yackeyonny and Ashlyn Smith both had doubles.
In the opener, Alexander and Riah Smith both were two for five with a double and four RBI as the Lady Jets scored two in the first, three in the second, four in the third, one in the fifth and three in the seventh.
Eck was three for three with her school-record five runs. Alexis Enslinger was two for five with three runs scored, a double and two RBI. Fleming was two for four with two runs scored, two RBI and a double. Yackeyonny scored twice.
NOC Enid will return to action Saturday with a doubleheader at Rose State.
“We have to go back home and get ready for Rose State,” Hill said.
