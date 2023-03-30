The first game of NOC Enid’s softball doubleheader at Failing Field with Region 2 rival Connors State was memorable.
Brook Fleming hit two homers and ace Molly Dolan allowed only five hits and didn’t allow a run until the seventh in a 5-1 Lady Jets victory at Failing Field Thursday.
The second game was played in miserable weather with both a wind and mist. The Lady Jets’ play might have been just as miserable in a 13-7 loss.
The split left NOC Enid with a 6-4 conference record and a 17-12 overall mark. Connors is now 4-6 and 11-19.
“It’s not exactly how we wanted the day to go,’’ said Lady Jets coach Megan Hill. “We’re at the point where we feel that we can compete with anybody … when things don’t go our way, they know they have to come back fighting the next day.’’
The Lady Jets delivered the KO blow early in the opener.
Tylie Ligons opened the game with a home run. Fleming’s first homer of the day scored Babek, who had walked. Chloe Middleton singled in Jaycee Foor for the final run.
Fleming hit a solo homer over the right field fence in the fifth to conclude the Lady Jets’ scoring. She had been on a mild slump.
“Anytime you get in the (batting) cages, we work on our swing and figure out how to improve,’’ Hill said. “Brook has been working hard the last few days and it paid off.’’
Dolan was aided by three double plays.
The Cowgirls broke a 7-7 tie the second game with six runs in the sixth when the mist really started to come in.
Payton Dickerson’s two-RBI double off Dolan — who had come in with one out and runners on first and third with NOC Enid down 8-7 — was the big blow. Madison Kahn and Grace Britten had RBI singles.
Connors had knocked out NOC Enid starter Paige Casillas with three runs in the second and four in the third. Brooklyn Brown and Kahn both hit three-run homers while Dickerson had a solo homer.
Alycyn Nash stopped the bleeding in the fourth and fifth before allowing three of the six runs in the sixth.
Chloe Middleton had tied the game at 7-7 with a two-run homer in the fifth but the Lady Jets were unable to score any more runs.
They had scored four times in a strange second inning. Taryn Rhodes led off with a single and scored after Anna Hester was hit by a pitch and Sidney Redmon and Adrian Walker reached on infield singles. Hester beat the catcher’s tag on a swinging bunt by Tylie Ligons. Sierra Woods drove in two more with a single.
Hill would not blame the bad conditions for NOC Enid being off in the second game.
“Both teams played in it,’’ she said. “We have to learn how to handle it better. They handled it better than we did. There’s no excuse. They were in the same weather we were in.’’
NOC Enid will return to action Saturday with a 2 p.m. doubleheader with Northeastern A&M at Failing Field.
“We have to put this behind us and be prepared for Saturday,’’ Hill said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.