MUSKOGEE — A history lesson helped the NOC Enid women get past old nemesis Northeastern A&M, 67-58 in the first round of the Region 2 Basketball Tournament Thursday at Muskogee High School.
The Lady Jets, like last year, came into the tournament as the No. 3 seed. Unlike last year, they didn’t lose to the No. 6 seed they had beaten twice (then NOC Tonkawa, 72-69) in the opening round.
“I think our mentality was a big key today,’’ said NOC Enid coach Kelli Jennings. “We knew we couldn’t let down. We were resilient. We set the tone early.’’
NOC Enid raced off to a 21-14 first quarter lead, thanks to a 7-1 spurt to end the period. They had a 9-1 spurt at the end of the second period to go up 38-22. They were able to keep the lead at double digits most of the second half.
“The game before we saw a team lose a 16-point halftime lead,’’ Jennings said. “We had to battle every possession like the game was 0-0.’’
NEO cut the lead to 62-54 with 3:58 left but LaKyshia Johnson answered with a three to make it 65-54. Braylee Dale hit a shot off the glass for the final nine-point margin.
NOC Enid had a well-balanced attack with Dale and LaKyshia Johnson both scoring 17 points and Tegan Jones 16.
“When you get to this point, you have to make plays,’’ Jennings said. “The girls stepped up and did it. We got in some foul trouble early but we had people step up when they had to. When we have people doing their roles, we’re hard to beat.’’
The win gave the Lady Jets a 3-0 sweep of the season series.
The NOC Enid men, 22-9, will play Western Oklahoma (19-12) in their semifinals at 3 p.m. The two teams split in the regular season with the Jets winning in Enid, 87-83 on Jan. 9 and the Pioneers winning in Altus, 107-98 on Feb. 9.
The Lady Jets will play Connors State, a 90-78 winner over NOC Tonkawa on Thursday night.
The Lady Jets lost to Connors State, 68-57, in the final regular season game of the season on Feb. 27.
