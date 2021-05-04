NOC Enid’s softball team will be riding a five-game winning streak when the Lady Jets visit Region 2 rival UA-Rich Mountain in a 2 p.m. doubleheader.
The Lady Jets (15-37 overall and 9-19 conference) have risen out of the league cellar. UA-Rich Mountain is 8-18 in conference and 18-32 overall.
The two teams split a doubleheader in Enid last month with UA-Rich Mountain winning the first game, 6-5 and NOC Enid the second, 8-6.
NOC Enid is led by Slater Eck (.410, 17 RBI), Alexis Enslinger (.395, one homer, 22 RBI), Megan Stockton (.425, 3 homers, 17 RBI) and Megan Lee (.250, 6 homers, 33 RBI).
Ace pitcher Madison Gabeau is 7-19 with a 5.84 ERA.
