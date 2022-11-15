After beating Garden City, 78-43 on Saturday, NOC Enid's women's team is ready to start the conference slate Thursday against Redlands at the Mabee Center.
NOC Enid finished the early non-conference slate, 3-2. The Lady Jets started on a two-game winning streak before snapping a two-game losing streak with the win over Garden City.
The women play Redlands on Thursday and Murray State Monday, mirroring the men's team, with both games at 5:30 p.m. prior to the men.
NOC Enid coach Kelli Jennings said she would give her team a grade much like the season record.
"I would grade it much like our record shows," she said. "We are 3-2 right now, which is average, so I'd probably give the season a C if I had to give a letter grade."
While the record reads 3-2, Jennings knows her team has the pieces to be better.
""We have all the pieces to be really good this season," she said. "We need to learn to become more consistent every day in practice. That will lead to consistency in games."
Regardless, Jennings knows there is time left in the season to grow and get better.
"It's still really early in the season," she said. "We are excited to watch out team grow and become who we can be."
Sophomore LaKysia Johnson leads the Lady Jets with 15.8 points per game. Freshman Braylee Dale is the only other Lady Jet over 10 points per game with 11.4.
Johnson is shooting 41.7% from the field and 83.3% from the free throw line. Dale is shooting 51.2% from the field and 75% from the free throw line. Both have started all all five games this season.
Freshman Rachel Fischer leads the team with 6.6 rebounds per game. Dale is next with 6.2 per game. Libbi Zinn has 3.8 per game.
Tegan Jones leads the team with 3.2 assists per game and is shooting 46.2% from three.
Dale leads the game in steals with 1.8 per game.
As a team, NOC Enid is limiting teams to 53.4 points per game, 40th in the nation
