NOC Enid and Eastern Oklahoma will decide the eighth and final spot in the Region 2 postseason softball tournament in a 2 p.m. doubleheader Thursday at Failing Field.
The Lady Jets, 7-23 in conference, have a full game lead on the visiting Lady Mountaineers (6-24) for eighth place going into the final series of the regular season.
NOC Enid will only need to win one game to qualify. Eastern will have to win both games.
The two teams split a doubleheader at Wilburton March 31. The Lady Jets won the first game, 13-6, but lost the second, 10-9.
“One win and we’re in, that’s the way we’re looking at it,” said NOC Enid coach Megan Hill. “We just have to go out Thursday and take care of business.”
The winner will play top-seeded Seminole State in the first round of the postseason tournament, which is scheduled to begin May 12.
It will be the final home games for sophomores Slater Eck, Ariana Potter, Macy Stockton, Alexis Enslinger, Ashlyn Smith, Ashleigh McCause, Madison Gabeau, Riah Smith, Kylee Mcdaniel and Kaylee Mcdaniel. Riah Smith is out with a broken wrist.
