The NOC Enid Lady Jets picked up their first conference win of the season, 86-62 over NOC Tonkawa on Monday at the Mabee Center.
The Lady Jets outscored the Lady Mavs 17-7 in the first quarter of action behind seven points from Aleisha Hester. The sophomore forward finished with a team-high 20 points on eight of 12 shooting.
The Lady Jets took a 41-20 lead going into the break after knocking down six of their 14 attempts from behind the arc. The Lady Mavs were held to just one bucket from long range in the first half.
The Lady Jets entered the game having lost four of their last five games by 15 points or less.
NOC Enid head coach Kelli Jennings said the team needed a win like this after a string of close losses.
“We’ve been in every game, and we just had to get over the hump,” she said. “The losses haven’t changed the intensity of our practices, it hasn’t changed the intensity of our games, we just needed to get over the hump, and that’s what we did. I don’t think we started it any different than we did any game, we just finished today.”
The Lady Jets continued to extend their lead into the second half, eventually leading by as many as 31 points over their arch-rivals. Tonkawa’s Jordan Holman scored 18 points in the second half alone to finish with a game-high 22 points.
Jennings said picking up your first conference win of the season is even sweeter when it comes at the hands of your rival.
“It’s huge, I told them before the game — this night’s not about us, this night’s about every Jet that’s been before us and every Jet that will come after us,” she said. “This is about pride tonight, so go out and represent who the Jets are and show why you chose to be a Jet.”
NOC Enid is scheduled to be on the road against Southwest Christian University’s JV squad on Friday at 6 p.m.
Mavs defeat Jets behind second half surge
In a rematch of last season’s Region 2 championship game, NOC Tonkawa pulled off a road win over rival NOC Enid, 75-63 on Monday.
The two teams went back and forth early in the first half, and entered the halfway point of the period within one possession. The Mavs were able to pull away by taking advantage of several of the Jets’ offensive mistakes.
Jylnn Counter scored 15 points in the second half to finish with a team-high 26 points.
By the end of the half, the Mavs had extended their lead to 39-27.
“One of the keys was attack the rim, early we had great movement and we attacked the rim and we got open shots. Then it turned into settling for outside shots without getting lane touches.”
NOC Enid is still looking for its first conference win of the season. It will have a quick turnaround before it gets its next shot, though, when it takes on Pratt Community College at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1.
