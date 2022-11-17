The NOC Enid Lady Jets opened the conference slate with a 67-63 over Redlands Thursday at the MAbee Center.
The Jets, now 4-2, forcd turnovers early, but Redlands held a 16-11 lead.
Despite NOC Enid forcing mistakes the Cougars continued to lead deep into the second quarter as a 13-6 run late helped extend NOC Enid's deficit.
Redlands led 40-27 at the half. It looked as if the Lady Jets might have been in for a long night, as the game started to slip, said NOC Enid coach Kelli Jennings.
"It defiantly did slip," she said. "We just weren't being physical. They out toughed us, mentally and they out toughed us physically. It gave us a wake up call at halftime to go battle back."
A back and forth third quarter saw NOC Enid pull the lead back to 10 in midway through. an 11-1 run by the Lady Jets helped tie the game.
Later in the quarter, NOC Enid took its first lead of the game, ending the quarter on a 17-2 run, commanding a 53-48 lead.
"(The run) was huge," Jennings said. "We needed to change, it was a physical battle. We had to get physical and our girls rose to that challenge and controlled the boards in the second half and got stops on defense."
NOC Enid help that lead, despite a tough challenge by the Cougars that saw the Lady Jets' lead dwindle before stretching out, ending in a four-point margin of victory.
All that matters to Jennings, is that the Lady Jets are 1-0 in conference play, with Murray State coming to Enid on Monday before the Thanksgiving break.
"It feels good," she said. "Every team in our conference, anyone can lose any night. We've got to show up every night. Murray State is going to be an evern tougher challenge than tonight was."
Despite the win, Jennings said there is work to be done.
"There will never be a day we will say 'we are good,'" she said. "There's always something.
Seven Lady Jets scored in the win, led by LaKYsia Johnson with 19 points and four rebounds. Braylee Dale had 16 points and four rebounds. Tegan Jones was the only other Lady Jet in double digits with 15 points.
NOC Enid plays Murray State Monday at 5:30 p.m.
