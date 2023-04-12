NOC Enid’s softball team will be motivated by more than just a “Baby Bedlam’’ rivalry when the Lady Jets (18-13) visit NOC Tonkawa (18-14) for a 2 p.m. doubleheader Thursday.
It’s the start of the second half of the conference season.
The two teams are in a four-way tie for second in the Region 2 race with Eastern and Rose State at 8-6.
NOC Enid is feeling the pain of a 4-3 loss to the Lady Mavericks March 21 at Failing Field. Tonkawa scored three runs in the top of the seventh. Lady Mavs left fielder Hannah Endicott robbed Kaycee Babek of a home run for the final out.
The Lady Jets run-ruled their rivals in the second game, 8-0.
“We know they are on our schedule,’’ said NOC Enid coach Megan Hill. “It’s a rivalry. We look forward to it every single time it come around.’’
The rivalry has a different intensity from basketball with the crowds not playing a big factor. NOC Enid parents travel well, giving them a solid base on the road.
Hill said the 4-3 loss was “a game that got away from us … we feel the second time through the conference, we have made some adjustments and we should compete better than we did the first time around.”
NOC Tonkawa is led by Savannah Chenoweth, who is hitting .340 with six homers and 26 RBI. She drove in the winning run the first game. Waukomis’ Morgan Meyer is hitting .303 with one and 18 RBI.
Tonkawa’s Lauren Bratcher leads Region 2 in strikeouts with 136. Bratcher had five strikeouts the first game.
NOC Enid’s Chloe Middleton is second in home runs with 10. Cam Alexander is fifth in batting at .438. Pitcher Molly Dolan is 8-2 with a 3.50 ERA.
Dolan will go in the first game with Anna Hester going in the second. Hester, a sophomore, hadn’t pitched since her senior year at Dale until injuries forced her back on the mound. She will play first base the first game.
“She can be a huge asset with her changeup, it’s nasty,’’ Hill said. “It also helps being a left-hander. We have asked a lot of her to balance pitching with her hitting and her defense, but we have a lot of confidence in her.’’
NOC Tonkawa has not seen Hester on the mound.
“That’s kind of a thing we have up our sleeve,’’ Hill said. “That should be an advantage to us.’’
NOC Enid split six of seven doubleheaders in the first half.
“We have to re-direct our focus,’’ Hill said. “We have some things we need to iron out. Our entire goal is to be playing our best ball in May. We need to take care of things we need to take care of — pitching, fielding and hitting. If we do that, it doesn’t matter what our opponents are doing.”
Seminole, who the Lady Jets will visit Saturday, is atop the conference race at 11-3. Connors is sixth at 7-7. Eastern and Rose State also meet in a doubleheader Thursday which could juggle the standings.
“This year shows what our conference is like,’’ Hill said. “I always felt our region is from top to bottom one of the two best nationally. There’s never an easy game.”
