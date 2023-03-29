Weather Alert

...Fire weather watch for western and northern Oklahoma and western north Texas Friday afternoon... .Rapid warming and drying on Friday afternoon behind a dryline, combined with strong wind gusts, will lead to critical to extremely critical fire weather. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR WARM TEMPERATURES, LOW HUMIDITY, AND STRONG WINDS FOR WESTERN AND NORTHERN OKLAHOMA AND WESTERN NORTH TEXAS... * WINDS...West 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop could spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&