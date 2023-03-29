NOC Enid’s softball team can achieve a measure of its improvement when the Lady Jets (5-3 conference and 15-10 overall) host Connors (3-5, 10-18) in a 2 p.m. doubleheader Thursday at Failing Field.
With a sweep of the Cowgirls, the Lady Jets can match the number of wins they had a year ago in a 17-35 season. NOC Enid is coming off its first sweep of the conference season at Western Saturday, 10-8 and 6-2.
“This group has bought in from day one,’’ said NOC Enid coach Megan Hill. “They don’t stop fighting. That was evident Saturday, when we came back from 8-3. That’s a big trade-off this team has.’’
Connors State lost seven of its last eight games. Its was swept by Seminole, 4-3 and 7-2, Saturday.
“Every conference game is going to be a battle,’’ Hill said. “The big thing is focusing on us. If we take care of the things we can control with our pitching and our hitting, things will go our way.’’
Cam Alexander leads the NOC Enid offense with a .466 average with two homers and 13 RBI. She is fourth in Region 2 in batting.
Alexander is followed by Brook Fleming (.351, four homers, 24 RBI), Jaycee Foor (.345, two homers, 22 RBI), Sierra Woods (.333, 16 RBI), and Tylie Ligons (.323, two homers, 11 RBI).
Paige Castillo (3-5, 3.38 ERA) is fifth in strikeouts in Region 2 with 57. Molly Dolan (6-2, 4.09 ERA) is fifth in wins.
“We have kind of adopted our yard mentality,’’ Hill said. “When we’re at home we take things seriously. We don’t like it when people come in here and things don’t go our way.’’
