NOC Enid’s softball team will take a seven-game winning streak into a 2 p.,m. doubleheader with Rose State Thursday at Failing Field.
The Lady Jets are 11-19 in conference and 17-37 overall. Rose State is 17-11 and 26-16. This is their final regular season series.
The two teams split a doubleheader in Enid on April 10 with Rose State winning the opener, 5-3 and NOC Enid the nightcap, 7-3. The visitors have won four straight.
Slater Eck is leading the team in hitting with a .406 average and 17 RBI. Alexis Enslinger is hitting .401 with 27 RBI. Macy Stockton has a .314 average with four homers and 24 RBI. Megan Lee has six homers and 33 RBI with a .254 average. Ariana Potter has seven homers, 20 RBI and a.239 average.
Madison Gabeau threw a one-hitter in shutting out UA-Rich Mountain, 6-0 on Tuesday.
