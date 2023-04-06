Enid News & Eagle
NOC Enid’s softball team travels to Region 2 rival Rose State for a 2 p.m. doubleheader Thursday that could create some separation in the conference standings.
Rose State and the Lady Jets are in a four-way tie with Eastern Oklahoma and NOC Tonkawa for second in the conference with 7-5 records — two games behind leader Seminole (9-3).
Eastern is at NEO (3-9) and Tonkawa is at Connors (6-6) Thursday.
It’s the first of four straight road doubleheaders for the 17-12 Lady Jets, who swept Western in their only other conference games outside of Failing Field. NOC Enid split with NEO last Saturday, winning the opener, 5-2, and losing the nightcap, 10-0, in five innings.
“We don’t pay attention to anyone else,” said Lady Jets coach Megan Hill. “We have to take care of what we need to take care of. We have been working cleaning up some stuff from Saturday.”
The Lady Raiders are coming off a sweep of Western on Tuesday. They were swept by Connors on Saturday.
Rose State is known for its power with Harley Sturm and Caton Muncy being tied for second with NOC Enid’s Chloe Middleton for home runs in Region 2 with nine.
Sturm is second in RBI with 40 while Muncy is tied for third with 32.
Emma Green is tied for third in batting average with a .479. She is the co-leader in stolen bases with 17.
Rose State ace Morgan Thomas is third in ERA with a 2.47 ERA.
Cam Alexander leads the Lady Jets attack with a .439 average with two homers and 13 RBI, followed by Tylie Ligons (.364, three homers, 13 RBI), Brook Fleming (.337, six homers, 28 RBI) and Middleton (.328, nine homers, 25 RBI).
Molly Dolan is fifth in pitching wins in the region with seven. She has a 3.66 ERA with 32 strikeouts in 67 innings.
Alycyn Nash (1-2, 3.91 ERA, 16 strikeouts, 28⅓ innings) will start Game 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.