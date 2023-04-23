Enid News & Eagle
NOC Enid’s softball team, fresh off a sweep of Eastern Oklahoma (8-5, 14-12), will try to continue its momentum when the Lady Jets host Western Oklahoma in a 2 p.m. doubleheader Sunday at Failing Field.
The Lady Jets broke a five-game losing streak with the sweep of the Lady Mountaineers. The wins boosted NOC Enid’s record to 10-10 in conference and 20-17 overall.
Western is the cellar dweller in Region 2 with a 3-17 league record and an 11-21 overall mark.
The Lady Jets swept the Lady Pioneers in Altus, 10-8 and 6-2, on March 25.
It’s NOC Enid’s first home game since a 10-0 loss to Northeastern A&M April 1.
The Lady Jets have split their previous five home doubleheaders.
