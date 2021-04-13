NOC Enid’s softball team, which broke a seven-game losing streak with a 7-3 win over Rose State Saturday, will host conference rival UA-Rich Mountain in a 2 p.m. doubleheader Tuesday at Failing Field.
The Lady Jets are 6-30 overall and 2-12 in conference. UA-Rich Mountain is 13-21 and 3-7. They have lost four straight.
Alexis Enslinger (.398, 17 RBI), Slater Eck (.393, 11 RBI) and Macy Stockton (.316, three homers, 16 RBI) lead the Lady Jets offensive attack.
