Baby Bedlam will return to Enid Saturday in softball when the NOC Enid Lady Jets host NOC Tonkawa in a 2 p.m. doubleheader at Failing Field.
The Lady Mavericks, 23-22 overall and 11-12 in Region 2, swept a doubleheader from the Jets, 6-1 and 9-7 at Tonkawa on April 1.
The Lady Jets, 10-36 and 6-18, had a three-game winning streak broken by Western Oklahoma, 17-12 in the second game of a doubleheader Thursday. Tonkawa is coming off a 7-6 loss to Northeastern A&M.
Waukomis-native Slater Eck tops the Lady Jets in batting with a .396 average. Alexis Enslinger is hitting .392 with one homer and 22 RBI. Megan Lee has four homers and 25 RB. Korbie Krase is hitting .294 with six homers and 27 RBI.
