NOC Enid’s softball team will try to build from an 8-0 win over NOC Tonkawa Tuesday when the Lady Jets host Region 2 rival Eastern Oklahoma in a 2 p.m. doubleheader at Failing Field Thursday.
Both teams come into the twin bill with 2-2 conference records and 12-9 overall marks.
Eastern was swept by Rose State (9-4, 7-4) and swept Connors (9-1, 9-4) in league play. The Lady Jets fell to NOC Tonkawa, 4-3, in the first game Tuesday but won the second, 8-0., on a two-hitter by Paige Castillo, the team’s third shutout win of the season.
NOC Enid coach Megan Hill said after the games the Lady Jets are playing for respect every series.
“We have to protect our home field,’’ she said. “There’s not going to be a stat builder in conference play. It’s always going to be back and forth. This team has done a good job of protecting its home field and take it to heart when people come here and we protect this place.’’
Kremlin-Hillsdale’s Taryn Rhodes had a home run, double and two RBI against NOC Tonkawa in the second game.
Cam Alexander leads the team in hitting with a .426 average.
Molly Dolan and Castillo are expected to be the starting pitchers. Castillo has 55 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings.
Eastern is led by Braleigh King, who is hitting 563 with one homer. and 15 RBI. Lady Mountaineer ace Makenzie Martin has a 2.88 ERA with 54 strikeouts in 68 innings. They have won four straight.
