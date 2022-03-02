No. 3 seed NOC Enid will test the theory of how difficult it is to beat another team three times when the Lady Jets (11-5, 14-8) face No. 6 NOC Tonkawa (7-9, 12-14) in the first round of the Region 2 Women’s Basketball Tournament at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee.
The Lady Jets swept the season series from the Lady Mavericks, 86-62 in Enid Nov. 29 and 80-75 in Tonkawa on Feb. 12.
“I think there is wisdom in that,” said NOC Enid coach Kelli Jennings about the difficulty of beating someone three times. “It’s tough to beat anyone three times at any level.”
Jennings, though, also subscribes to the theory the playoffs are a new season.
“Everybody is 0-0,” she said. “You have to go in like the two teams haven’t played each other before. It’s do or die. It doesn’t matter what you have done before. It comes down to who shows up for each game in the playoffs.”
NOC Enid is riding the momentum of having won nine of its last 10 games. Tonkawa has lost five of its last six.
“We will have to play with a purpose and do the little things that have gotten us to this point,” Jennings said. “We have really been clicking at the right time. The girls have truly played as a team. We hope that will continue this week.”
One key could be the availability of the Lady Jets’ LaKyshia Johnson, who had 24 points the first meeting and a season-high 32 the second. She shot a combined 21 of 29 from the field.
Johnson has missed the last two weeks, being in the NOC Enid’s concussion protocol. She practiced for the first time in two weeks on Tuesday.
“We’re excited to have her back at practice,” Jennings said. “It’s one day at a time for her. We’ll see how she does in practice. She played well both times against Tonkawa, but it’s hard to get game-ready after you sat out for 10 days.”
Aleisha Hester (20, 14) and Tegan Jones (16, 11) were in double figures in both games for the Lady Jets.
NOC Tonkawa’s Jordan Holman, who leads Region 2 in scoring with a 19.1 average, had 21 the first meeting and 19 the second.
The Lady Mavericks have been traditionally known for their 3-point shooting. NOC Enid was effective in stopping that in both games. Tonkawa was only three of 19 from long distance in Game 1 and five of 34 in Game 2.
“Everybody knows that Tonkawa is going to shoot the ball,” Jennings said. “That’s what makes them so scary. If they are hot, they are hard to stop as a team. You have to contest every shot and be ready to rebound. If we do those two things, we have a good chance.”
The Lady Jets were 30 of 72 from the field and eight of 29 from 3-point range the first game and 25 of 57 and six of 16 the second. The difference in Game 2 was from the foul line — 24 of 30 for NOC Enid and nine of 12 for the Lady Mavs.
The winner will face the Eastern (14-2, 23-5) vs. Northeastern A&M (5-11, 11-14) winner at 1 p.m. Friday.
In other first-round games, top-Seeded Murray State (14-2, 23-6) will face Connors (2-14, 8-22) at 6 p.m., followed by Seminole (11-5, 18-7) and Redlands (7-9, 13-11) at 8. Those winners play at 3 on Friday.
The finals are at 2 p.m. Saturday. The champion goes to the NJCAA National Tournament March 16-21 at Lubbock, Texas.
The Lady Jets are looking to make the national field for the first time since 2019. They lost to Northeastern A&M in the first round last season.
“We don’t even talk about that,” Jennings said. “This is a brand new team and we are thankful for what we have done this year.”
