NOC Enid’s softball team (13-37 overall and 7-19 conference) will be going for a season-best fourth straight win when the Lady Jets host Connors (13-23, 7-13) in a 2 p.m. doubeleheader at Failing Field.
The Lady Jets have won six of their last eight games. Connors swept NOC Enid, 4-3 and 11-3 on April 8.
NOC Enid is led by Waukomis’ Slater Eck (.409) and Alexis Enslinger (.397). Ace Madison Gabeau threw a three-hitter in a 3-1 win over Murray State Tuesday.
