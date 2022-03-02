Jordan Holman (27) and Shelby Rayner (13) combined for 40 points as No. 6 seed NOC Tonkawa upset No. 3 NOC Enid, 72-69 in the first round of the NJCAA Region 2 Women’s Basketball Tournament Wednesday at Oklahoma Baptist University.
The Lady Mavericks, 13-14, outscored the Lady Jets (14-9) 23-11 in the final quarter to avenge two earlier losses to NOC Enid.
“We had too many turnovers," NOC Enid coach Kelli Jennings said about the end. “They started pressing and we turned the ball over. We didn’t hit shots when we needed to and they did."
The Lady Jets were only three of 20 from 3-point range and 20 of 60 from the field for 33.3%. LaKysia Johnson, coming out of concussion protocol, led NOC Enid with 17 points, followed by Aleshia Hester with 15 and Jade Hazelbaker with 11.
Tonkawa was nine of 33 from three-point and 25 of 77 from the field. NOC Enid was 26 of 33 from the line while the Lady Mavs were 13 of 20. The teams were about even on turnovers — Tonkawa 17, Enid 16.
“We knew we had to stop Rayner and Holman," Jennings said. “They had 40 points together, so I wouldn’t describe that as great defense. Holman stepped up and hit some big shots."
Jennings said her team “didn’t look like we did the past nine games (when they were 8-1). We were out of sync. Nerves can do that to you. They wanted to win so much … in these settings, nerves can get you out of a sync a little bit."
The loss, while disappointing, didn’t change Jennings’ overlook assessment of the season.
“Nobody likes to end like it did today," she said, “but it happens. We need to reflect on the positives of the season. The girls came together and finished well."
