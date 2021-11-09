ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Lady Jets took the Lady Tigers to the wire, but couldn’t overcome a slow shooting night in their first regular season game of the year on Monday, 68-62.
NOC Enid trailed 49-46 heading into the final quarter, despite being held to 36.5% shooting in the game. The Lady Jets were able to balance out their bad shooting night with an active game in the passing lanes, converting 13 Cowley turnovers into 15 fast break points. Meanwhile, Cowley scored two points on 10 NOC Enid turnovers.
Aliesha Hester led the Lady Jets in scoring with 19 points on eight-of-17 shooting to go along with four rebounds. Four Lady Jets finished in double figures — Averi Zinn (11), Tegan Jones (10) and Elizabeth Simpson (10) in addition to Hester.
Cowley’s Baylee Fincher led all scorers with 28 points, shooting 11 for 17 from the floor and was two for five from deep. Fincher played all 40 minutes and notched a double-double with 12 rebounds.
NOC Enid (0-1) will have a chance to rebound from the loss at 3 p.m. on Friday in a home game against No. 17 Butler Community College (1-0).
Jets on two-game losing streak
The NOC Enid men’s team is on a two-game losing streak after dropping back-to-back games to No. 5 South Plains College and No. 9 Kilgore.
The Jets fell to South Plains on Sunday, 68-65, at the University of Central Oklahoma, before dropping their third in four games in a 76-53 loss to Kilgore on Monday. J’lynn Counter led the team in scoring against Kilogre with 24 points.
The Jets will be at Tonkawa on Friday and Saturday for the Tonkawa Classic. Their first game will be a rematch of their season opening loss to Cowley at 6 p.m. After that they’ll face Allen Community College on Saturday at 1 p.m.
