Enid News & Eagle
The Lady Jets couldn’t overcome an early deficit, falling 6-2 to UA Rich-Mountain in game three of the three-game Region 2 Tournament play-in series.
The Lady Bucks drove in two home-runs in the first inning including a two-run homer by Maggie Lilly to get the scoring started. UA Rich-Mountain scored four runs to open the game while holding the Lady Jets scoreless until the fifth. By that point the Lady Bucks already had already poured in six runs and were firmly in control of the game.
Enid scored both of its runs on walks with the bases loaded, but were unable to knock in any more after hitting into a double play to end the inning. The Lady Jets landed five hits including a double by Megan Lee.
Hannah Hunter started the game for the Lady Bucks and pitched seven complete innings, striking out three batters and walking three with just two earned runs.
The Lady Jets were able to turn around a slow start to the season that included eight-straight losses to begin the season. The team started to find its stride towards the end of the season, going on a seven-game winning streak and winning 10 of the last 14.
The Lady Jets end their season with an 18-41 overall record and 12-22 in conference play.
