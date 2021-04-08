The No. 6 seeded Lady Jets (9-8, 8-8) will play No. 4 seeded Northeastern Oklahoma State A&M (10-8, 9-7) Thursday in the first round of the NJCAA Region 2 Division 1 Women’s Basketball Tournament held at the Stride Bank Cener.
The two teams have met twice before this season with the Lady Norse winning their first meeting on March 15, 51-46 and NOC Enid winning the rematch 67-57 on March 27. But the No. 6 seeded Lady Jets have been playing better basketball since that loss, winning their last three including the win over NEO and a 74-57 win over No. 5 seed Murray State College.
Enid has outscored their last three opponents by 16 points per game.
NOC Enid head coach Kelli Jennings said that at this point in the season, her job is to work with what they’ve been building on all season, instead of constantly looking for something new.
“I’d talked to a coach a couple weeks ago and he said ‘At this point in the season, you sharpen your irons, you don’t create new ones, you sharpen what you’re good at,” Jennings said at practice on Wednesday.
That’s easier said than done, though, when faced with the challenge they will have on Thursday afternoon. Jennings was quick to point out the size of NEO’s front court which features 6-2 freshman Kristina Ekofo and Nene Sow, who is 6-5.
Ekofo made an impact in the second game between the Lady Jets and Lady Norse this season in a losing effort. Ekofo scored 16 points on six of 14 shooting and had 11 rebounds. Sow didn’t have as big of an impact on the stat sheet but is able to affect the game in other ways.
“It’s hard to prep for.” Jennings said.
Enid allowed NEO to pull down 40 rebounds including 11 on the offensive glass in their loss to the Lady Norse this season. Jennings said her team didn’t do enough to protect the paint in the first matchup, which allowed NEO to control the game with their size.
“When we played them here we did a better job defending inside and so it wasn’t as much of a factor,” Jennings said. “Tomorrow we hope we can repeat what happened at home which is we defend their inside well, but we’re able to get to their shooters.”
The Lady Jets will need a big game from their first team all-region honoree Lauren Wade, who will be tasked with slowing down the Lady Norse front court.
Jennings had high praise for her sophomore center who was selected to the team on Monday.
“She just deserves it,” Jennings said. “… she has worked her tail off. She’s so selfless every single day, she’s selfless off the court, she’s selfless on the court and you want people like that to be rewarded for their hard work.”
The Lady Jets will definitely be the home team on Thursday, despite playing in a gym that isn’t their home gym. Jennings said that having the tournament in their backyard gives them a big advantage when it comes to travel and the team’s rhythm.
“It’s awesome,” Jennings said, “even though we’re playing early, it’s still more of a rhythm, it’s nice sleeping in your own bed and what you’re comfortable with.”Still, the head coach said her team need’s to be prepared to get bounces that they aren’t use to seeing in the Stride Bank Center.
“Anybody who’s played there will tell you, it’s a tough spot to shoot in,” Jennings said. “and we’ve got to make sure we go in there focused and defense never takes an off-night, it doesn’t matter what gym you play in, you can depend on your defense.”The first round matchup will start at 1 p.m. at the Stride Bank Center with the winner playing the winner of Seminole State-Connors State which will follow that at 3 p.m.
