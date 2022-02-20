NOC Enid’s women — playing the entire second half without leading scorers Tegan Jones (16.4) and LaKysia Johnson (13.2) — had role players step up in a 66-57 victory over Northeastern A&M Saturday at the Mabee Center.
The Norsemen gained a split by outlasting the Jets, 66-60 despite a 19-point effort from Quentin Harvey.
Johnson had scored 18 points in leading the Lady Jets to a 37-28 halftime lead, but sat out the second half with a concussion. Jones, showing some concussion symptoms, scored two points in limited action.
The Zinn sisters — Averi (16) and Libbi (13) — more than doubled their averages of 6.9 and 5.7 points. Alicia Hester had 11 points.
It was the seventh straight win for the Lady Jets (9-4 conference and 11-7 overall).
“We had some big players make big shots, we had big players get loose balls and some steals,” said Lady Jets coach Kelli Jennings. “It’s the little things that change things at the end. It takes an entire team to step up and rally around LaKysia as she heals up.”
Johnson will go into concussion protocol and could miss all three games this week, starting with a road trip to league leader Eastern Oklahoma on Monday.
“Eastern is our focus now,” Jennings said.
Averi Zinn hit six straight shots in the second and third quarters, including two threes. She made two free throws with 18.7 seconds left to put the game away.
Libbi Zinn hit four straight shots, including three 3’s, in a 21-13 Lady Jets spurt in the second period.
“Both of them did great,” Jennings said. “It was a team effort. It’s always about team first and that’s what they did as a team. It took the team to win.”
NOC Enid led by as many as 13 in the fourth period (61-48 with 4:17 remaining), but the Norsewomen rallied back to cut the lead to 63-57 with 1:24 left after a layup by Kristina Ekofo. Sydney Ellis hit four 3’s in the final period for NEO.
The Norsewomen, though, would not score the rest of the game. NEO had one more field goal than NOC Enid (24-23), but were only two of eight from the line compared to 13 of 21 for the Lady Jets.
The Lady Jets’ grit was able to make up for a significant size advantage. NOC Enid does not have a starter over 5-foot-9, while NEO has a front line of 6-2, 6-2 and 6-4.
“The girls battled every single time,” Jennings said. “It was a tough game. We had to battle some hard waves, but we out battled to the win. That’s what makes this group so enjoyable to coach … they never give up.”
NEO 66, NOC ENID 60 (M)
The Jets, 3-10 conference and 10-15, were able to stay close most of the game.
NOC Enid, after cutting the lead to five late in the game, had an open transition shot but the pass was mishandled and the Jets couldn’t get any closer.
“We definitely battled,” said Jets coach Chris Gerber. “We had some good runs, played some good defense, but we didn’t have enough firepower.
“We had our chances late. We just made some bad mistakes at a bad time. In conference play, mistakes get magnified. We just need to clean things up and play hard the last three games.”
Harvey had 10 points in the first half and nine in the second to pace the Jets, who were without leading scorer Jlynn Counter. NOC Enid had only two three-pointers.
“Quentin is always going to play hard,” Gerber said. “We have a lot of guys who play hard and do what is asked of them and Quentin is the prime example of that. It shows in his production. We just need more guys like Quentin to step up.”
Jaden Robinson was the other Jet in double figures with 10 points.
Brian Harvey, Region 2’s leading scorer, had 27 points for NEO — 13 in the first half and 14 in the second half.
The Jets have lost seven of their last eight, but Gerber is looking forward.
“We’re going to figure out what we want to do and play hard, take care of business and hopefully we will have some momentum going into the conference tournament.”
After visiting Eastern on Monday, the NOC Enid cagers will host Connors Thursday and Seminole Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.