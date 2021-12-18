ENID, Okla. — After holding 6A No. 13 Edmond Memorial to a seven-point game at the half, the Lady Bulldogs pulled away for a 67-25 win over Enid on Friday in the second round of the Enid Holiday Classic at Enid High School.
Enid’s Kyra Criss put up six points and Kiara Morris added five as the Pacers trailed 29-16 going into the second half. Point guard Maryangel Jibbwa was sidelined midway through the second quarter after picking up three fouls. She returned in the third, but picked up another and had to return to the bench.
With a little over four minutes to go in the second quarter, Criss got a layup to fall through contact to bring the Lady Bulldogs lead down to 10 for the first time since early in the first quarter.
Edmond Memorial guard Baylor Franz scored a game-high 24 points and was a driving force in the Lady Bulldogs’ second-half run. Coming out of the break, they outscored the Pacers 38-9 to secure their spot in the championship game on Saturday.
Criss finished as the team’s lone double-digit scorer with 10 points. Morris and forward Mary Isbel each finished with five points apiece.
The loss means that Enid will face Stillwater in the third-place game on Saturday at noon. The Pacers picked up their first win of the season, 50-47 over Northwest Classen, on Thursday to move into the winner’s side of the bracket.
The Lady Pioneers enter the consolation game after falling to Midwest City, 48-42 on Friday.
After Saturday’s game, the Pacers will have one more game against Woodward on Tuesday before beginning winter break.
