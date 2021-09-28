KREMLIN, Okla. — Ty Neal’s line-drive single in the bottom of the sixth inning helped lift the Lady Broncs over the Lady Mustangs 7-6, ending Pioneer’s 37-game winning streak.
Both teams took turns trading blows on offense, with the Lady Broncs striking first on a solo home run by Neal over the center field wall. The Lady Mustangs answered with two runs in the top of the second — first on a ground ball that was mishandled by Kremlin-Hillsdale and then on a passed ball.
After holding the Lady Broncs scoreless in the bottom of the second, Pioneer’s Brooklyn Cantrell singled on a hard-hit ground ball into centerfield to put the Lady Mustangs up 3-1.
The Lady Broncs responded with a three-run third that included a two-run homer by Taryn Rhodes, that flipped the lead back in their favor. The team combined for nine hits, and benefited from five errors from the Lady Mustangs.
“We started to make good contact with the ball, (we were) swinging the bat really well,” Kremlin-Hillsdale head coach Brad Hawkins said. “The past several weeks we’ve started making good contact, and to come out and do that against Pioneer — because coach Riesen does a quality job and his pitcher is one of the best, so to be able to put the ball in play and make good contact — I feel really proud of our girls.”
Cantrell landed a single with one out in the Pioneer’s final at-bat, but Kremlin-Hillsdale’s Karis Stewart finished the game strong with back-to-back strikeouts to secure the win.
Trumbley surpasses 300 strikeouts
In the bottom of the fifth inning, Pioneer’s Katelyn Trumbley got strikeout number seven for the game, pushing the senior ace’s season total to 300. Trumbley finished with nine strikeouts and allowed nine hits and two earned runs.
The game was paused and the accomplishment was announced over the PA system.
Pioneer head coach Dave Riesen credited Kremlin-Hillsdale for allowing Trumbley to keep the ball to remember the accomplishment.
“It just shows how much work I’ve put into the season, and how much work I’ve put in my whole high school career just to get to that,” Trumbley said.
“She’s had a really, really good year and obviously was a big part of our success,” Riesen said.
It was Pioneer’s first loss since falling 8-0 at home to the Lady Broncs in the season opener. Hawkins said that both teams had a lot to gain from a late-season matchup between two of the top teams in Class A and Class B.
Kremlin-Hillsdale has now scored seven runs or more in 21 of its 33 games. It was just the fourth time Pioneer had allowed that many runs in game this season.
“Hopefully we got a lot of our defensive mistakes out of the way today,” Riesen said. “I didn’t feel like we played very well at all defensively … They made some mistakes too, part of it is that they hit the ball hard, that’s gonna cause some mistakes.”
Stewart struck out four batters and walked none while allowing ten hits and two earned runs. Neal went two for three at the plate with two RBI. Rhodes was two for three with three RBI and Taryn Smith went two for four with a double.
Cantrell led the way for the Lady Mustangs offensively with three hits and an RBI. Both teams combined for 19 hits in the game.
With the regional tournament coming up later this week, Riesen said his message to the team after the game, was not to get their heads too down over the loss.
“In the whole scheme of things … this game meant nothing, and it might’ve been a good thing to get beat, because we’ve won some games we maybe shouldn’t have won, by making silly mistakes and doing some silly things, and that’s what good teams do, is they find a way to overcome it,” Riesen said.
“Sometimes you can learn a lot from a loss and if we take the right attitude going into this weekend, I think it could be positive.”
The Lady Mustangs will try to bounce back on Thursday, when they travel to Shattuck in the Class B regional tournament. They’ll face Mooreland at 2 p.m. and will then turn around and face either Shattuck or Laverne.
The Lady Broncs will face Mulhall-Orlando in Arnett for their regional tournament at 2 p.m. on Thursday. They’ll face either Arnett or Buffalo in the second round. Before that, they’ve got a matchup with Class 3A Chisholm on the road at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28.
