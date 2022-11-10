KREMLIN — Kremlin-Hillsdale’s Karis Stewart and Taryn Smith, who have been a pitching battery since they were five years old, will be sticking together at least two more years at NOC Enid.
Both Lady Broncs officially signed with the Lady Jets Thursday while teammate shortstop Ty Neal signed with NCAA Division II Missouri S&T.
“It’s going to be very exciting,’’ said Smith about continuing to catch Stewart.
“I can’t wait till college,’’ Stewart said.
Neal talked with NOC Enid and Connors State before deciding to go with the Miners, coached by ex-Lady Jets coach Bryan Howard, who gave hitting instruction to Neal while at NOC Enid.
“It was a hard decision,’’ Neal said. “I talked to family and friends and they helped push me in that direction. I went on a visit there and met some of their players and it was a good fit for me. It’s where I’m supposed to be.’’
Smith said it was always her dream to play fo the Lady Jets and didn’t consider any other school.
“It’s close to home and I wanted to play for coach (Megan) Hill,’’ she said. “I’m just glad it’s over. I was a little nervous today.’’
Her immediate goal was “to get player of the week as many times as I can and do my best.’’ She said her biggest adjustment will be living in the dorms and away from her family.
Missouri S&T being a NCAA Division II school made it more attractive for Neal, but the relationship with Howard helped pushed her in that direction.
“I have known him quite awhile,’’ she said.
Neal doesn’t know any of her future teammates but knows it will be a little different from high school.
“The players on my team will push me more than I have been pushed before,’’ Neal said. “I’m not sure if I will get to play right away but hopefully all the hard work I have put in will pay off.’’
Neal said the signing setting was surreal.
“Seeing Taryn Rhodes commit last year (to NOC Enid) I didn’t know if it would happen to any more of us,’’ Neal said.
Stewart, who had committed to the Lady Jets a few weeks ago, said “felt at home when I stepped on campus … it’s a big relief now that I’m signed.’’
“I’m real excited for the future,’’ she said. “There are adjustments I’m going to have to make, but I have the drive and want to that I will need to have for college.’’
She hopes to pitch at either North Texas or Oklahoma State after NOC Enid.
Stewart is close to new Lady Jets pitching coach Erin Bolin, who came from Garber. She competed against Bolin’s daughter in high school.
“She and coach Hill are some of my favorite people,’’ Stewart said.
All three of the players thanked their parents, families, teammates and past coaches before signing.
All three are All-Region selections by the Oklahoma Softball Coaches Association
Stewart struck out 139 batters as a senior with a 2.28 ERA. She hit .376 with five homers and 37 RBI. Neal hit .543 with five homers, 43 RBI, 13 doubles and three triples. Smith hit .382 with two homers, 36 RBI and seven triples.
The trio were part of a senior class that went 98-43 over their four-year careers, the most wins over a four-year period by the Lady Broncs.
They won a school record 29 games a year ago and were a part of the first K-H team to be ranked in the top 10 statewide (as high as No. 7 last year and No. 8 this year).
They also won four district titles and were three-time regional finalists.
“This is a proud moment for us,’’ Hawkins said. “It’s quite an accomplishment to have three girls to go on to the college level. We really enjoy having them part of the program. They it made it stronger and better.’’
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.