Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Cloudy early followed by partly cloudy skies and gusty winds overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy early followed by partly cloudy skies and gusty winds overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph.