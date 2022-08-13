Kremlin-Hillsdale’s senior class of 2023 already has one legacy they will be remembered for.
The Lady Broncs won their fourth straight Cherokee Strip Conference softball tournament by run-ruling Timberlake, 14-4, in six innings Saturday at Government Springs Park.
Karis Stewart had thrown a no-hitter at the Lady Tigers, 6-0, in the winners bracket finals Saturday morning. Timberlake eliminated Okeene 4-1 in the losers bracket finals. The Lady Whippets beat Cherokee, 5-4 in eight innings in an earlier elimination game.
“This is a very special group," said Kremlin-Hillsdale coach Brad Hawkins of his seniors. “They are fantastic."
The Lady Broncs landed four on the all-tournament team — Stewart, Taryn Smith, Abbie LeCrone and Brenli Baker.
They were joined by Kyanne Randolph of Ringwood, Kaiden Spidell of Medford, Sydnie Biggs and Tiffany Lorenz of Okeene, Riley Hensley of Cherokee and the Timberlake trio of Jada Stovall, Kayla Cotton and Hensley Powell.
The championship game was full of ifs and was probably closer than the 11-run margin would indicate.
Timberlake had 10 hits, but had five runners thrown out at second, third and home — including two in the fourth when they put five runners on base in a row.
“We made too many mistakes on the base paths," said Timberlake coach Garrett Powell. “If we don’t make those, it’s a different ballgame."
Kremlin-Hillsdale left 11 runners on base, including the bases loaded in both the first and second, knocking out some early possible momentum.
The Lady Broncs built up their lead in the late innings with three runs in the fourth on just one hit, four in the fifth and fourth in the sixth.
“We left quite a few on," Hawkins said. “It was going back and forth. We couldn’t get anything going steady. There’s always that you need to work on."
Smith, Morgan Hayes, Ty Neal and courtesy runner Caroline Skaggs (for Baker) all scored three runs for the Lady Broncs.
Hayes and Abbie LeCrone both had three hits. Hayes had an RBI triple in the fifth. LeCrone had three RBI — an RBI single in the fourth and a two-RBI double in the fifth. Ty Neal and Baker both had two hits with Baker having RBI singles in the fifth and sixth.
“I think experience made a lot of difference for us today," Hawkins said. “These girls have played a lot of softball.’’
Timberlake prevented a run-rule with two runs in the fifth to make it 10-4 with a two-RBI single by Stovall being the big blow.
Cotton was three-for-three with a run scored. Stovall and Powell were two-for-three to pace a 10-hit attack. Powell had an RBI single in the fourth to make it 6-2.
“This is a new group," Powell said. “We’re still trying to find chemistry. We’re trying to get better every day and see what happens at the end. We’re not happy with second. We want to win and keep after it and keep fighting.’’
Kremlin-Hillsdale is now 7-0. It will host Medford Monday.
Timberlake dropped to 4-4. It will travel to Drummond Monday.
In other games:
Winners bracket finals
Kremlin-Hillsdale 6, Timberlake 0 — Stewart struck out seven and walked only one in her gem. Hayes had two RBI while Smith and Baker both had two hits.
Losers bracket finals
Timberlake 14, Okeene 1 — The Lady Tigers scored one in the first, seven in the second and three in the third to end the game on the run-rule. Stovall had two triples and scored twice. Amaija Ross scored twice as did Kilyma Gaff. Hannah Nease scored Okeene’s lone run.
Losers bracket semifinals
Okeene 5, Cherokee 4, 8 innings — The Lady Whippets scored twice in the bottom of the eighth to pull out the win after Cherokee tied the game with two runs in the seventh and had scored in the top of the eighth.
