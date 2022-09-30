Enid News & Eagle
KIOWA — Kremlin-Hillsdale’s Karis Stewart won a classic pitchers duel over Mulhall-Orlando’s Kaylee Beckwith as the Lady Broncs moved within one game of their first-ever Class B state tournament trip with a 5-1 victory in a regional winners bracket final.
The Lady Broncs, 27-7, will face the Mulhall-Orlando/Kiowa winner at 2 p.m. Friday to qualify for state. If they lose, they will get a second chance at 4.
“We’re in the best shape that we could be in after Day 1,” said Lady Broncs coach Brad Hawkins, whose team had to go through the losers bracket the past two years to the finals. “It’s a little bit different situation, but it’s a good situation.’’
Stewart struck out 10, did not walk a batter and allowed only four hits in going the distance. Beckwith struck out 14 but the Lady Broncs were able to get two runs in both the first and seventh and another in the sixth.
“Beckwith is one of the best pitchers around,’’ Hawkins said, “Karis did a great job. This is a veterans group who has been here before. We put the ball in play when we needed to.’’
Ty Neal doubled home Morgan Hayes in the first and scored on a passed ball. Stewart opened the fifth with a double and courtesy runner Rachelle Gragg scored when Abbie LeCrone reached on an error on a sacrifice. Two more runs scored in the seventh when Stewart reached on an error.
Kremlin-Hillsdale opened the day with a 7-4 win over Caney. Haven Swart had two RBI and a double. Hayes scored twice.
Waukomis eliminates Garber
SHATTUCK — Waukomis stayed alive in the Class A regional at Shattuck by beating Skeltur Conference rival Garber for the fourth time, 5-1.
The Lady Chiefs broke open the game with four runs in the fourth with a RBI triple by Hope Gilliland being the big blow. Raely Harmon had a bases-loaded walk while Anna Caffey had an RBI ground out and Morgan Robinette had an RBI sacrifice. Winning pitcher Morgan Shaw drove in Gilliland with a double in the first.
Shaw scattered seven hits but struck out nine and walked only one.
Garber scored in the fifth when Anndi Sharp reached on error and scored when Baylee Wessels reached on an error.
Shattuck’s Josie Oakley threw a one-hitter as the Lady Indians shut out Garber, 12-0 in the first round while Waukomis fell to Mooreland, 8-4 after committing five errors.
Waukomis, 25-4, will face Mooreland (24-13) at 11 a.m. in an elimination game Friday. The winner must beat Shattuck twice to go to state. The Lady Indians beat Mooreland, 5-0.
Garber, making its first regional trip in 15 years, finishes the season at 23-12.
“We had too many errors (8) in both games, but we survived,’’ said Waukomis coach Nate Pearson. “Our goal was to make it to Friday and you can’t make it to state if you don’t get to Friday. We have a good feeling about tomorrow.’’
Purcell eliminates Alva
WASHINGTON — Purcell’s Ella Resendiz struck out 15 in throwing a perfect game at Alva, 8-0 in a Class 3A regional losers bracket game Friday.
“We had a great year,’’ said Alva coach Megan Stratton, whose team finished with a 21-11 record. “It just wasn’t our day today.’’
