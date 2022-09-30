KIOWA — Friday couldn’t have started any better for the Kremlin-Hillsdale softball team in its bid for its first-ever trip to the state Class B tournament Friday
Karis Stewart hit a grand slam in the top of the first to put her team up 4-0.
But it was not to be as host Kiowa came back from the losers bracket to beat the Lady Broncs twice, 8-6 and 10-8. It was the third straight year Kremlin-Hillsdale would lose in the if-game to go to state. The Lady Broncs finished the season at 27-9.
“I really feel the pain for our seniors (Stewart, Ty Neal, Taryn Smith, Caroline Skaggs and Rachelle Gragg),’’ said Lady Broncs coach Brad Hawkins. “I’ve had these girls since the seventh grade so it really hurts. You give it your best and move on ..but being in the winners bracket and not punching our ticket … it hurts.’’
Kiowa had opened the day by outlasting Mulhall-Orlando, 2-1 in an elimination game.
The Cowgirls pounded out 12 hits in the opener, including a two-run homer by Halle Giaudrone, who had four RBI. Winning pitcher Regan Dominic was three-for-four with a double and an RBI.
Ty Neal was three-for-four with two runs scored, a double and an RBI in a losing cause. Morgan Hayes and Brenli Baker were both two-for-four.
Stewart had a sac fly for her fifth RBI in the fifth. Ty Neal drove in Ally Neal with a single in the sixth to make it 7-6. Halle Giaudrone drove in Paige Igou in the bottom half of the inning.
The Cowgirls jumped out to a 7-0 lead after three innings in the deciding game on the strength of two-run homers by Giaudrone and Paige Igou.
Kremlin-Hillsdale would cut the lead to 7-5 with a run in the fourth and four in the fifth. Baker doubled home Ty Neal in the third. Taryn Smith’s two-RBI triple and RBI singles by Hayes and Baker were the big blows.
MOORELAND 13, WAUKOMIS 3
SHATTUCK — Mooreland used a nine-run third inning to defeat Waukomis, 13-3 in a Class A losers bracket final, ending the Lady Chiefs’ season at 25-5.
Hope Gilliland, playing in her last varsity game, was two-for-three with a double for Waukomis. Morgan Robinette was two-for-two. Raely Harmon had an RBI double. Anna Caffey had an RBI single while Torie Rhodes had a sacrifice and an RBI.
Ashley Bridges drove in five runs for the Lady Bearcats with a double and a home run.
Mooreland had seven hits and took advantage of three errors in the big inning to overcome a 2-0 deficit.
“It came at us all at once,’’ said Waukomis coach Nate Pearson. “That certainly changed the momentum. They were starting seven seniors and we were starting four freshmen and you coud sure tell the difference in the maturity. It was a learning moment for us and we’re going to keep moving forward. It was a good season for us.’’
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.