MUSKOGEE — Murray State ignored the old basketball theory about how difficult it is to beat a team three times in one season.
The Lady Aggies did that Saturday in beating the NOC Enid Lady Jets, 61-54, in the Region 2 Tournament championship game Saturday at Muskogee High School.
Murray State denied NOC Enid what would have been the school’s sixth trip to the national tournament (March 22-27 in Lubbock, Texas). The Lady Jets last went to nationals in 2019.
The Lady Jets battled until the end. Libbi Zinn hit her fourth trey of the game and her third in the fourth quarter with 29.2 seconds left to cut the Lady Aggies’ lead to 55-52.
Murray State would hit six of six free throws in the final 30 seconds — the last two by Reese Webb with 12.9 seconds remaining — after Tegan Jones hit a field goal cut bring NOC Enid to five, 59-54.
The two teams traded blows like a heavyweight championship with 10 lead changes and seven ties, including a 25-25 deadlock at halftime. NOC Enid’s biggest lead was 17-11 in the first period.
Murray State’s biggest lead over the first three periods was only three points (41-38).
Back-to-back threes by Zinn with 8:29 remaining turned a 43-38 deficit into a 44-43 NOC Enid lead. Jade Millan, who had 17 points, gave Murray State the lead for good with a trey with 14 seconds later.
The Lady Aggies led 55-47 after an off-balanced shot by Mattie Busby with 1:22 left. NOC Enid had a 5-0 run to cut it to 55-52 after two free throws by Elizabeth Simpson and Zinn’s three-pointer.
Zinn had 14 to lead NOC Enid, followed by 13 from Jones and 10 from Braylee Dale. Millan led Murray State with 17 points, followed by Busby with 14 and Webb with 10.
“It was a great game, a game you hope to have in a Championship Saturday game,’’ said NOC Enid coach Kelli Jennings. “It was a hard-fought game. We just didn’t have our shots fall when they needed to. Every time we hit a big three, they answered and that’s what good teams do.”
“It was a defensive battle. Anytime two teams play three times they know each other’s tendencies. Both teams came in with good game plans and it was a good battle.’’
NOC Enid, 17-9, graduates sophomores Jade Hazelbaker, LaKyshia Johnson, Jones, Aubrey Taylor, Zinn, Jaycee Porter and Simpson.
Hazelbaker had drawn her fourth foul with 7:06 left with the Lady Jets trailing 46-44. NOC Enid didn’t score until she came back in at the 4:44 mark.
“They stepped up their press when Jade went out,’’ Jennings said. “When you have a guard with such a high basketball IQ you have problems when she gets in foul trouble. They took advantage of it.’’
Jennings praised Zinn for “finding her rhythm and playing good defense.’’
Jennings praised her team’s character.
“Our goal was to make it to the national tournament and we came within seven points of that,’’ she said. “The girls persevered all season. What people don’t know is that I could tell you of the injuries all five of our starters played through. I’m really proud of the whole team.’’
Jennings also praised the NOC Enid fans.
“We had such a loyal following among our parents and grandparents,’’ she said. “They were incredible.’’
It was the 17th straight win for Murray State, which will take a 26-6 record into the national tournament. They had beaten NOC Enid, 51-40 and 68-43 previously.
