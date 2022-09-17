While Kremlin-Hillsdale is in the midst of a potentially special season, the Lady Broncs will also be sending at least another player to NOC Enid for the second straight year.
Ace pitcher Karis Stewart will follow in Taryn Rhodes’ footsteps and stay close to home for at least two seasons at the JuCo level.
“It’s pretty exciting,” Stewart said of all her hard work paying off with a chance to play in college. “It’s something I’ve worked for my whole softball career and I finally got it.”
Only seven percent of student-athletes nationwide get the chance to go onto college and Stewart plans to make the most out of her opportunity and study nursing and hopes to move on to a Division I or II college after her two years at NOC.
Her goals for her time with the Lady Jets are lofty.
“I want to be either an All-Region or All-American,” she said.
Over the course of the season, Stewart has thrown 88.1 innings in 20 games with a 14-3 record. Stewart has allowed just 17 earned runs with a 1.34 ERA, 82 strikeouts and 13 walks.
“She has meant a lot to this team,” said Kremlin-Hillsdale head coach Brad Hawkins. “She is a senior and has been a four-year starter, she’s been our ace for four years. She’s led the team.”
Sending two softball players in two years, with the potential for more this season, is a feat for Hawkins’ program and a sign
“It’s a testament to our hard work and the program,” Hawkins said. “What she has given to the program to has elevated us to the point where our kids are being recognized and having players go to the next level.”
Stewart shares a close bond with another of the area’s top pitchers, Waukomis’ Morgan Shaw. The two play on the same travel ball team.
“Her and I are the starting pitchers on our team and we motivate each other,” Stewart said. “We help each other improve.”
This year, the Lady Broncs look to get back to the regional tournament and crack through the glass ceiling to the state tournament.
“All of our hard work is paying off,” Stewart said. “Hopefully, we can make it past the region finals this year.”
The challenges and disappointment of getting eliminated that close to the ultimate goal have beenhard and shaped the way Stewart works.
“It’s made me work a lot harder,” she said. “I go by myself some nights with four buckets of balls and tell myself ‘I’m going to have to step up and be a leader to get to state’.”
Stewart’s commitment is bigger than just her. It gives the rest of her team a sign that they can go to college from K-H.
“It motivates and inspires the rest of the team,” Hawkins said. “It encourages them to put in the time because that’s what it takes.”
Rhodes taught Stewart before her that is was possible also.
“She told me it takes a lot no matter what level you play on,” Stewart said. “I put in a lot of time over the summer getting better.”
As a freshman, Stewart wanted this moment to happen but didn’t see it coming.
“I hoped and I wanted it to happen,” she said. “After I saw my friends committing, I knew I had to make a change and work hard.
That change for Stewart came in the summer as a rising sophomore.
“I started working out and asking my dad to go to the cages every day. I begged and begged to pitch,” she said.
Hawkins also noticed an improvement.
“In her sophomore year and coming into her junior year I saw a big change,” he said. “Each year she has progressed and gotten better but defiantly after her freshman year she realized what she had to do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.