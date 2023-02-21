Kremlin-Hillsdale’s boys are relaxed as the Broncs prepare to make their first Area Tournament appearance since 2001 at 3 p.m. Thursday, against Vici (21-9) at Woodward.
“We don’t want to make the game bigger than it is,’’ said Broncs coach Brad Hawkins. “I think we will be fine if we do what we have done in practice, take it one possession at a time and play hard and compete.’’
Vici beat Buffalo, 62-52 in the regional losers bracket finals at Beaver Monday. Kremlin-Hillsdale (17-10) is coming off a 69-50 loss to Calumet in the regional winners bracket finals at Fairview.
“I think we match up well with them,’’ Hawkins said. “We’re going to have to block out and rebound well and defend. They are pretty athletic.’’
Depth has been Kremlin-Hillsdale’s top asset. Caleb Schultz has led the Broncs in scoring in the postseason with 12.8 points per game, followed by Landon Schultz (12.0), Jackson Stewart (11.0) and David Granberg (9.9).
“Caleb and Jackson have given us a spark,’’ Hawkins said. “We have started playing together really well.’’
Kremlin-Hillsdale’s girls will be making their second Area trip in a row when the 21-7 Lady Broncs face Arnett (24-3) at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Arnett was upset by Leedey, 59-55 in the regional winners bracket finals at Beaver Monday. Kremlin-Hillsdale is coming off a 35-34 squeaker over Calumet in the losers bracket finals at Fairview.
“We match up well,’’ said Lady Broncs coach Randy Vaught. “It will come down to whoever shoot the ball better and defends better. They have one big girl (6-0) and a lot of quick guards. We’re going to have to keep them from driving to the basket.’’
Vaught expects his team will be more relaxed than a year ago when K-H went out in the Area losers bracket quarterfinals.
“We had some nerves last year,’’ he said. “Of course, we’re going to be playing a lot of teams who have experience in the Area, too. I think we are playing our best basketball of the year right now. We’re moving in the right direction. We need to put a few games together and see what happens.’’
Pepper Elmore leads K-H in scoring in the playoffs with a 13.4 average, followed by Awoyn Seek (11.0) and Taryn Gray (10.4). The Lady Broncs have had eight different players lead the team in scoring in a game this season.
“We have had a lot of seniors who have gotten a lot of playing time the last four years,’’ Vaught said. “It’s a fun group. I don’t think you can pinpoint this person or that person. We have a lot of girls who are capable on any given night.’’
Timberlake’s boys had to win three games out of the losers bracket to reach the Area at Woodward where they will face 22-7 Leedey at 7:30 p.m.
Leedey fell to Goodwell, 58-46, in the regional winners bracket finals at Beaver Monday. Timberlake beat Carney, 62-38, in the regional losers bracket finals at Fairview.
Tigers coach Kale Pierce said he was pleased with his team’s response after falling to Kremlin-Hillsdale in the district finals at Timberlake.
“I think we learned a lesson from it,’’ he said. “I’m really happy with the way that we played. We played three completely different teams. We had to make adjustments on what the game plan a couple of times and we handled it really well.’’
“We are going to have to make good decisions,’’ he said. “We need to keep them out of the paint and off the boards. We need to rebound and head the other way.’’
Merric Judd (16.0) and Chase Pierce (12.8) have led the team in scoring in the playoffs, but seven different players have been in double figures during the postseason.
The Timberlake-Leedey winner will face the Kremlin-Hillsdale/Vici winner at 3 p.m. Friday. That winner plays the loser of the Calumet-Goodwell game at 7:30 p.m. Saturday for a state tournament berth.
Dover’s girls first Area trip since 2009 is special to first-year coach Matt Peck, whose 22-6 Lady Longhorns face 18-9 Tyrone at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
But even more special is coaching on the floor named after his grandfather, legendary Woodward coach Jim Peck.
“It means the world to me,’’ Peck said. “It’s the circle of life for me.”
“They are big, long and athletic,’’ Peck said. “They pass the eye test for sure. They rebound the ball really well. We will have to use our quickness and speed to get the ball into transition.’’
Karlee Harviston (20.5) and Katelyn Harviston (11.3) have led the Lady Longhorns in scoring in the postseason. Rylee Buck, Madison Goodwin and Ashley Gomez have had games in double figures.
“If we can get double figures out of four girls, we would be really tough to beat,’’ Peck said. “We just need to be more consistent on the offensive end from each individual.’’
“We’re here to contend for the state tournament,’’ Peck said. “It used to be going to state was automatic here. We want to bring that tradition back alive.’’
Lomega’s girls, 26-2, are the definition of tradition. They will be going for their fifth straight state tournament berth and the 11th in the last 12 years when the Lady Raiders face 19-4 Leedey at 6 p.m. Friday in the winners bracket finals.
“It’s still a big deal,’’ said longtime Lomega coach Kevin Lewallen. “We’re playing a lot of freshmen right now. We’ll see how they react. I think we will be fine.’’
Leedey, Lewallen said, doesn’t have a lot of size but is quick and shoots the ball well. The two teams scrimmaged in the preseason and have been frequent playoff opponents.
“I think we’re playing pretty well right now,’’ Lewallen said. “We have been a little banged up but we’re getting healthy again.’’
Abby Swart, who was injured in a collision against Garber on Jan. 28, is healthy again as evident by a 26-point performance against Dover Saturday. Running mate Darcy Roberts had 16.
