Kremlin-Hillsdale’s girls have a little extra momentum going into Friday’s 4 p.m. Area I losers bracket quarterfinal against Boise City at Woodward High School.
Senior point guard Macy Davis had her appendix burst the day after the Lady Broncs (20-6) beat Shidler for the district championship.
Kremlin-Hillsdale lost to Arnett, 82-65 in the regional semifinals in their first game without Davis, but came back with wins over Sweetwater, 58-39, and Balko, 42-25, to qualify for Area for the first time since the 2017 state championship season.
“I think they have definitely done that,” said Kremlin-Hillsdale coach Randy Vaught when asked if Davis has been a rallying point. “The others have stepped up. They want to win for her.
“Nobody can replace her, but the others have done a good job of filling the roles and doing what we have to do without her.”
Davis, a four-year starter, has signed with Sterling (Kan.) College.
The Lady Broncs have replaced Davis by committee, but when teams press, senior Aowyn Seek will be the primary ball handler.
Seek had missed three-quarters of the season with injuries.
“She is starting to get comfortable,” Vaught said. “She is close to being 100% and is beginning to get in the groove and flow.”
The same can be said for her teammates.
The Lady Broncs played “probably our best game of the season against Balko,” Vaught said. “It’s good that we’re playing our best basketball now.”
Kremlin-Hillsdale is shooting 50% from the field in the postseason as opposed to 35% to 40% in the regular season.
“I think we’re beginning to realize the magnitude of the situation and valuing the basketball more,” Vaught said. “There were games this year we should have had zero turnovers and we had 15 because we tried to go too fast at times and make things happen.”
Balance is the Lady Broncs’ strength. Six different players have led the team in scoring. Seek leads the team in postseason scoring with a 12.8 average, followed by Taryn Rhodes (10.8), Ty Neal (10.0), Taryn Gray (6.3), Pepper Elmore (5.8) and Taryn Smith (3.5).
“We have been able to create a lot of points off of our defense,” Vaught said. “We have struggled at times in the halfcourt offensively, but our balance makes us tough to scout and plan for. You don’t know who is going to have a good game and carry us.”
Boise City (15-10) had a four-game winning streak broken by No. 2 Hammon, 69-25 Saturday in a regional winners bracket final — a game Vaught was able to scout.
“We match up well with them,” he said. “They have a couple of big girls who could give us problems, but our guards are more athletic and quicker than theirs. If we can put enough pressure on them, they won’t be able to throw it into the post.”
The winner will meet the Tyrone-Okeene winner at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. That winner would play the Hammon-Arnett loser at 6:30 p.m. Monday for a state tournament berth.
“There are no more easy games for sure,” Vaught said, “but we feel we have a chance to do it.”
Vaught said the Lady Broncs benefited from the OSSAA setting back the schedule a day because of incoming inclement weather.
“We took Tuesday as an easy day, which we wouldn’t have been able to do if the schedule didn’t change,” he said. “That was good for us.”
All the state tournament games this year will be played at the State Fair Arena beginning next Wednesday.
