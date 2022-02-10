Kremlin-Hillsdale (17-5) will be one Class B girls basketball team that won’t be feeling the pressure of the win or go home Thursday in the first round of the playoffs.
The Lady Broncs got an automatic ticket into Saturday’s finals against the DCLA (3-16) and Shidler (8-6) winner when Billings pulled out of the postseason.
“I don’t think it will affect us much,” said Lady Broncs coach Randy Vaught. “We would like to get the (Aowyn) Seek girl some minutes, but the rest will be good for us.”
Kremlin-Hillsdale beat DCLA 67-28 on Dec. 16. It finished the regular season with an impressive 44-35 win over Waukomis.
Kremlin-Hillsdale is 14-2 after starting the season 3-3.
“We’re excited to get the playoffs started,” Vaught said. “We’re really starting to figure out things on defense. We really rely on transition and getting points out of our defense. We have had a good season.”
Taryn Gray (10.0 points per game) leads the offensive attack, but all five starters are averaging at least seven points.
“We absolutely have good balance,” Vaught said.
Kremlin-Hillsdale is hosting a district for the first time since 2018. It has had to travel to Timberlake the past three years.
“This is a lot better for us,” Vaught said
The Bronc boys (11-11) will take on Billings at 8 p.m. Friday after DCLA (7-10) faces Shidler (9-8). The Bulldogs have not won a game this season, according to OSSAARankings.com. The winners play at 8 p.m. Saturday.
“We got to show up and play because they do have some guys who can do some stuff,” said K-H coach Brad Hawkins. “You have to take it one game at a time now and do what you have to do to make it to the next round. Everybody is 0-0 now.”
The Broncs have lost three of their last four, but Hawkins said he feels his team is playing well and is excited to get the playoffs started. Kremlin-Hillsdale beat DCLA three times this season and Shidler once.
“We still can do things better offensively and defensively,” he said. “We’re not exactly where we want to be, but we’re going in the right direction. The boys have showed up and competed and played hard every game, and that’s a positive.”
Landon Schultz (13.0) and David Grandberg (12.0), who had 33 against Covington-Douglas Jan. 31, lead the attack. Senior Harris Keithly, an excellent shooter, is out for the playoffs after a recent surgery.
Cimarron’s girls (8-15) are trying to take the playoff mentality that it’s a new season when they take on host No. 8 Arnett (21-3) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
“I just tell the girls just to try to shock the world,” said Lady Blazers coach Garrett Eaton. “You want to keep the fire going as long as you can.”
Arnett has won 12 straight while Cimarron is coming off a 72-34 loss to Waukomis. The winner plays the Goodwell (7-12) and Waynoka (6-16) winner, both of whom are on long losing streaks.
“It’s a tough break,” said Eaton of the pairing. “Arnett is very fast. They trap everywhere and they are hard to handle.”
Cimarron “has had our moments,” this season, Eaton said. “If we’re shooting well, we can be pretty good. A good offense covers up a lot of stink. Defensively, we’re still trying to figure some things out.”
Senior Katelyn Cooper has played the season on a broken kneecap but is still one of the team’s leading scorers with an 11-point average along with Tobie Moore and Regan Brakhage.
“She is doing all she can,” Eaton said. “She is a team player. Our seniors have stepped up this year and have had some good games.”
Cimarron’s boys (9-14) got a little better draw going against Waynoka (5-17) at 8 p.m. Friday in the elimination game. The Rails have lost five straight.
“It’s an even matchup,” said Blazers coach Brent Rousey. “They are not very tall but they are very physical and will make it difficult for us on the boards. I’m sure they will come up with something to play against us on defense that will give us trouble.”
The Blazers fell to Waukomis 57-33 on Tuesday, but had a good win over Kremlin-Hillsdale, 61-58 before that.
“We didn’t play well against Waukomis and I’m sure Waukomis had a lot to do with that,” Rousey said. “The previous two weeks we have shown a measure of improvement that gives me optimism going into the playoffs.”
Blake Pettus and Payten Harmon are both averaging in double figures for the Blazers. To Rousey, the only negative this season has been having only nine players.
“I have been pleasantly surprised,” Rousey said. “I’ve enjoyed being around these kids. They have good attitudes.”
Rousey, who retired as Drummond’s superintendent last spring, still gets excited about the postseason in his 40-plus years of coaching.
“Every game gets me on edge,” he said with a smile.
