ENID, Okla. — The Plainsmen were able to hang around in the end, but struggled to keep up with Northwest Classen on Friday to drop into the third-place game of the Enid Holiday Classic.
The Knights turned up the pressure early on the defensive side of the ball and quickly jumped out to an 11-4 lead after the first quarter. The Plainsmen, who trailed 5-4 early in the game, were held scoreless over the final four minutes and 36 seconds of the opening quarter.
From that point forward Enid would go on to play the Knights even through the final buzzer, eventually falling, 48-41 to set up a meeting with Stillwater (3-3) on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
Enid head coach Curtis Foster said he thought it was the most competitive ballgame they’ve played in the last few games.
“It was a totally different basketball team going into the second quarter,” Foster said. “I think they played the whole rest of the game, a few shots were the difference in the ballgame. Those guys played hard, they did some things right on the floor.”
Cam Mathis stopped the run with a 3-pointer on the Plainsmen’s opening possession of the second quarter. Just when the Plainsmen started to get the things rolling offensively, Northwest Classen’s shooters started to find a different gear.
The Knights finished with 19 points in the second quarter, their highest output of any quarter, while holding the Plainsmen to 11 to take a 30-15 lead into halftime.
The Plainsmen didn’t fold in the second half, though, despite trailing by as many as 17, the lead never got any bigger. As intensity in the game increased, the Plainsmen’s defense started to get some critical stops to help them cut into the deficit.
Midway through the fourth quarter Mathis got a steal in the backcourt and dished it off to Altidor for an easy bucket to bring the Knights lead down to 10.
“The rebounding really stood out tonight, they had a lot of one-and-done’s tonight instead of getting multiple rebounds and put-backs and stuff,” Foster said. “For the most part those guys really did a great job today, they just played a great basketball team.”
The Knights were led in scoring by Dontrell Yearby (12) and Kemar Cyrus (11).
Ayden Iverson finished as the top scorer for Enid with 12 points and Mathis added nine of his own. Xavier Altidor scored all eight of his points in the second half.
Enid will have another tough matchup on Saturday, when it faces a Stillwater team with wins over 5A No. 10 El Reno, 4A No. 12 John Marshall and 4A No. 12 Tulsa Central.
“It doesn’t get any easier,” Foster said. “Mr. (Scott) Morris over there is gonna have those guys ready to play. Those guys play hard, they play smart so it’s just gonna be another tough ballgame waiting on us.”
