Jeremy Kliewer was re-living a dream last week while watching his alma mater (Fairview) defeat Colcord 38-22 in the Class A semifinals.
Kliewer could picture himself back to 1999 when he led the Yellowjackets to a 39-14 rout of Nowata in the Class 2A state championship game — the last time Fairview reached the state finals.
The 2022 Yellowjackets, 14-0, will face 14-0 Gore for the state Class A championship at 7 p.m. Saturday at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond where Kliewer now lives.
“It still seems like a dream come true,” said Kliewer, who was voted the Enid News & Eagle Northwest Oklahoma player of the year after running for more than 1,000 yards and passing for more than 1,700. “I have to ask myself ‘Did that really happen?’”
It did in an improbable season, where the Yellowjackets lost to Wes Welker and defending 2A state champion Heritage Hall 41-7 in Week 8, only to win seven straight, including playoff wins over Blanchard, 42-0; Bethany, 31-8; Plainview, 21-14; Haskell, 36-17; and Nowata, 39-14.
Nowata, like Fairview’s opponent (Gore) Saturday, came into the game unbeaten.
“I remember that was the best game that we played all year,” he said. “What didn’t show up in the stats was how well our offensive and defensive lines played. My line gave me all the time in the world. They blocked their tails off.”
John Wohlgemuth, who went on to a successful career at Oklahoma State, was on the receiving end of a 94-yard touchdown pass the second play of the game. Kevin Wahl, Elijah Kennedy, Jared Boehs, T.J. Marti and Levi Martens also had solid games.
“It was a total team effort that night,” Kliewer said. “Nowata had a ton of star power, but we got to them early. It was just one of those magical nights.”
Kliewer credits head coach Lyle Welsh for making personnel changes after the Heritage Hall game. Fairview, unlike the 2022 Yellowjackets (No. 3 preseason), weren’t ranked in the preseason polls.
“We just caught fire, but we had been working for this for years, it didn’t surprise us,” Kliewer said. “We didn’t like to lose and it paid off for us.”
Fairview didn’t get another shot as it hoped against Heritage Hall, who was upset by Davis in the quarterfinals. Nowata beat Davis, 19-18 in overtime in the semifinals.
Welker would send a letter of congratulations to the Yellowjackets later.
Fairview had a few close calls in District 2A-1, squeaking past Millwood, 9-0; Watonga, 7-6 on a blocked kick; and Perkins-Tryon, 17-14. They had lost to Class A power Thomas, 19-13 in Week 2.
“That district was so tough,” Kliewer said.
There is no generation gap between the 1999 Jackets and the 2022 version. When Kliewer watches them, he sees his team attitude-wise.
“The similarities between our teams are obvious when we watch them,” he said. “The big part was that we played for each other. You can tell this team is special because they have each other’s back. We played for each other.”
He said both teams are a prime example of the positives that come out of playing high school football.
“When I watch these guys play, I thought about how close we were to each other,” Kliewer said. “When you play for each other, it brings lifelong friendships. When you’re sweating it out in the trenches, you develop relationships. You do anything to help each other out.”
He is thankful for his coaches and teachers at Fairview that molded him into the man he is today (a coach and teacher at Crossings Christian in Edmond).
“I was proud to grow up in Fairview,” Kliewer said. “The coaches and teachers meant the world to me. They sacrifice a lot to make sure that we had the best.”
Kliewer said he couldn’t describe the feeling he had when the clock ran out and his teammates were holding the gold ball.
“You can’t describe the experience,” he said. “I pray that everybody gets to experience that. I couldn’t be more thankful about the experience and the journey.”
No matter the result Saturday, Kliewer said the Yellowjackets are already champions.
“What I tell the guys is that they have proven themselves,” he said. “It’s all about relying on each other. I’m so thankful for that season. I learned and grew so much that season from an athletic standpoint. It’s the best experience that I ever had in any sport. I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”
