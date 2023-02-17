For the Enid News & Eagle
EDMOND — Shyann Kissinger became the first Enid Pacer to win a state swimming championship since 2013 when she won the 500 free at the 6A championships with a time of 5:04.32. That broke her own school record.
Kissinger was second in the 200 free with a time of 1;54.43, breaking the old school record of Meagan Holthoff (1:54.47).
“That was her best meet in quite awhile,’’ said Enid coach Samuel Stewart. “She was fully tapered but she did really good.’’
Kissinger, Loren Simpson, Elsa Stewart and Gabby Mendoza-Lara won the consolation 200 medley relay race in 1:45.15. Kissinger, Brionna Clayton, Stewart and Mendoza-Lara also won the 200 medley relay consolation race in 1:57.98.
Stewart was 16th in the 50 free with a time of 26.28. Kadynce Brochu was 14th in the 500 free in 5:38.29. Brochu teamed with Simpson, Laylah Nguyen and Lyla Brown to finish 13th in the 400 free relay in 4:09.81.
The Pacers were 10th in the team standings with 85 points.
The Plainsmen placed in the top seven in two relays. The quartet of Cody Higbee, Luke Rogers, Carson Nault and Weston Stewart was sixth in the 200 free relay (1:33.21) and seventh in the 200 medley relay (1:45.19).
Enid was disqualified in the 400 free relay for an early start.
Stewart was 13th in the both 200 free (1:51.5) and the 500 free (5:06.36). Nault was 14th in the 50 free (23.33). Rogers was 15th in the 100 back (59.62) while Higbee was 15th in the 100 breast (1:06.47).
The boys were 11th with 68 points.
