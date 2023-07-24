EDMOND — Enid’s Shyann Kissinger was second in the girls’ 200 individual medley and won the 500 free at the All-State swim dual Monday at the Mitch Park YMCA. She is headed to San Jose State.
In boys golf at Cherokee Hills in Catoosa, Kingfisher’s Tristun Burnham and Gunner Hammon of Altus lost to Jenks’ Cale VanBurnt and Cooper Hardison of Caney, 3-1. Burnham and Hammon won the scramble portion of the 18-hole match but lost the best ball, alternate shot and overall. They had a two-over-par 72 for the 18 holes. The West boys won, 31-17.
Three area athletes will be competing Tuesday in tennis and volleyball.
Enid’s Alexa Garcia and OBA’s Clara Caldwell will be playing for the West girls at the tennis match, which begins at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Michael D. Case Tennis Center at the University of Tulsa.
Chisholm’s Laiken Hackett will be playing for the Small West at the volleyball match, which begins at 6 at Jenks High School. The Big schools play at 6, followed by the small schools at 7:30 p.m.
