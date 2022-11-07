JENKS — Enid’s Shyann Kissinger, a three-time state runner-up last season, has already established herself as one of top swimmers for the 2022-23 season.
The Pacer senior won the girls’ 200 free (2:00.71) and 500 free (5:20.13) at the 2022 All-State preview at Jenks High School Saturday.
The meet brought together the top eight girls and top eight boys teams from last year’s state meet.
Kissinger teamed with KaDynce Brochu, Elsa Stewart and Gabby Mendoza-Loza to finish second in the 200 free relay in 1:48.98.
Stewart was third in the 50 free in 26.65.
Weston Stewart was second in the boys’ 200 free in 1:51.96.
The Pacers were fifth in the girls team scoring with 268 points. The Plainsmen were sixth in the boys with 206 points.
The EHS swimmers will travel to Edmond’s Mitch Park Thursday for duals with the three Edmond schools — Memorial, Santa Fe and North.
