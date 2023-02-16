EDMOND — Enid’s Shyann Kissinger qualified for two girls individual finals Thursday while the boys put two relays in the championship finals during preliminaries Thursday at the Class 6A state swim meet at Mitch Park YMCA.
Kissinger qualified third (top eight reach finals) in the 200 free in 1:57.29 and first in the 500 free (5:08.27). She was second in both events last year. She is seeking to become Enid’s first individual champion since Megan Holthoff in 2013,
“Tomorrow is a new day for her,’’ said Enid coach Samuel Stewart. “What we did today doesn’t matter.’’
The boys reached the finals in the 200 free relay with Cody Higbee, Luke Rogers, Carson Nault and Weston Stewart, who finished fifth in 1:34.95. The same quartet were eighth in the 200 medley relay in 1:44.03.
The 400 free relay of Kal-El Hooper, Hudson Plummer, Taylor Higbee and Thomas Kissinger qualified for the consolation finals (9-16) by finishing 15th in 3:46.46.
The girls 200 free (Loren Simpson, Kissinger, Kadynce Brochu and Elsa Stewart) and 200 medley (Kissinger, Lyla Brown, Stewart and Gabby Mendoza-Lara) were both ninth — the medley in 1:58.93 and the free in 1:47.12.
The 400 free relay of Simpson, Laylah Nguyen, Brochu and Brown qualified 12th in 4:12.22
“The boys relays probably could have gone faster but they were good,’’ coach Stewart said. “It was frustrating for the girls just to miss out on the finals. It is what it is.’’
Girls consolation finals qualifiers were Elsa Stewart, 14th, 500 free, 26.29; and Brochu, 12th, 500 free, 5:38.96.
Boys consolation finals qualifiers were Nault, 13th, 50 free, 23.33; Weston Stewart, 15th, 200 free, 1:52.02 and 13th, 500 free, 5:10.73; Taylor Higbee, 14th, 500 free, 5:21.82; Rogers, 15th, 100 back, 59.26; and Cody Higbee, 15th, 100 breast, 1:05.71.
“Cody was great,’’ said coach Stewart. “He dropped three seconds from the regionals. Weston (who had been seeded in the top five in both events) has been sick. He was sick about the week and a half before regionals and he hasn’t fully recovered, but at least he made the consolation finals.
Girls non-qualifiers were Mendoza-Lara, 22nd, 50 free, 27.36; Stewart, 23d, 100 free, 59.40; Brochu, 22nd, 200 free, 2:10.06; Brionna Clayton, 17th, 100 breast, 1:17.24, a drop of two seconds from her regional time; and Brown, 22nd, 200 IM, 2:38.21
Boys non-qualifiers were Nault, 21st, 100 free, 53.32; Plummer, 17th, 100 butterfly, 58.94; Cody Higbee, 19th, 200 IM, 2:12.73; and Rogers, 22nd, 200 IM, 2:18.48,
“We had a couple of ups and a couple of downs,’’ said coach Stewart. “That is usual for state. Overall, I was very happy with it. We can come back tomorrow refresh.’’
