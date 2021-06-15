Newton, Kan. — Former Kingfisher golfer Mason Overstreet kickstarted his professional career last weekend with a win in the first event of his pro career, and then qualified for a Korn Ferry Tour event two days later with a (-6) 66 at Sand Creek Station Golf Course on Monday, June 14, 2021.
Overstreet finished his fifth and final year with the Arkansas Razorbacks in May, before beginning his professional career at the All Pro Tour’s (APT) Southwest Kansas Pro-Am last Wednesday to Saturday.
Overstreet also has status on the Forme Tour, a professional tour created by the PGA Tour to replace PGA Tour Canada, which currently has closed borders due to COVID-19.
He aims to finish top-four in the end of the year Forme Tour money list in order to earn a card on the Korn Ferry Tour. The Korn Ferry Tour is a tour for players who want to get their PGA Tour card.
Overstreet, who lived in Laverne before moving to Kingfisher, said he’s enjoyed seeing the calls and texts from people back home.
“There’s been a ton of people who’ve called me and texted me from Kingfisher and Laverne just congratulating me, and it’s just really cool to see all the support that I continue to get even five years out of high school from the community there,” he said.
Overstreet’s first win on Saturday didn’t come easy, he was one of just two players to finish under par through 72 holes. The wind was howling at the Golf Club at Southwind in Garden City, Kan. It blew at around 30 mph consistently throughout the round with gusts of over 40 mph according to the APT.
He fired off a (-4) 66 on the first day to take second place and then followed it up with a 71 to stay within the top five.
When Mason and his father and caddy, Todd ,stepped outside of their hotel room Friday afternoon to leave for the third round, they both had to laugh.
“We almost got blown over,” Mason said. “It was extremely difficult conditions.”
He shot a 71 in round three and had a comfortable lead going into the 15th hole. The day before, Overstreet said he could reach the par-5 with just a 5-iron off the tee and a 6-iron into the green. On Saturday, the wind was so strong in his face that it took three full swings just to make it to the green.
He doubled the hole while, Brandon McIver birdied to pull off a three-shot swing and take a share of the lead with just three holes to go.
Overstreet finished with three-straight pars, while his opponent bogeyed the par-four 17th to win his first start (and the $20,000 prize purse) by one stroke.
“I just tried to stay focused on what I was doing, keep my head down and just kind of push through,” Overstreet said.
On Monday, Overstreet shot two-under on the front and four-under on the back to squeak into a five-way playoff for the final three qualifying spots. The Wichita Open will be held at Crestview Country Club from Thursday-Sunday.
Overstreet said it’s been a “wild year” between COVID-19 and his final year with the Razorbacks. He’s been working with instructor Ryan Rody of Southern Hills to work on a plan for getting his game where it needs to be to play at the next level.
“Right now I’m going to continue to focus on improving,” he said. “There’s still a lot of areas that I feel like could be improved a lot in order for me to potentially reach the PGA Tour, which is where I want to be someday.”
