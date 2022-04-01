Kingfisher High School’s Braxton Mecklenburg has committed to Pitt State’s track and field program. Mecklenburg will be competing in the high jump for the Gorillas, an NCAA Division II school.
Mecklenburg is a former state runner up in the high jump and two-time regional champion in the event. Along with track, Mecklenburg also won two state titles with the Yellowjackets in basketball.
Although he committed to Pitt State, the Gorillas weren’t the only team to offer Mecklenburg.
“I did get several other offers from other great schools,” Mecklenburg said. “I got offers from Oklahoma Baptist, Missouri Southern, University of Sioux Falls, Friends University, and a few other schools.”
Mecklenburg chose Pitt State when they offered him because of their tradition and his trust in the staff.
“I chose Pitt State because they have an excellent program that wins,” Mecklenburg said. “I know their coaching staff can help develop me to reach my goals.”
After four years at Kingfisher, and plenty of memories, the one Mecklenburg will remember the most didn’t come in track.
“My best memory is definitely winning the state title in basketball the last two years,” Mecklenburg said. “Also just being able to grow up and make lifelong friends in this town. Making it to state my freshman year on the track team was also great.”
Pitt State has won 43 conference championships in track, including one in 2021 and the national indoor title in 2018.
