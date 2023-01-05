There’s a reason both Kingfisher basketball teams entered the Wheat Capital tournament at Chisholm ranked in the top 10 in 4A. They proved it on Thursday. The girls defeated Sunrise Christian Academy, 73-47 while the boys defeated Perry, 79-31.
Sunrise opened the second quarter with its only prolonged run of the game, a 4-0 run over the first 1:30 of the quarter to pull within five points, but Kingfisher got back on the ball, staying aggressive — almost too aggressive, leading in fouls, 8-7 at the half, despite leading, 40-28.
“The first half was sloppy,” said Kingfisher coach Taylor Young. “We felt like defensively we weren’t ready to play and gave up too many easy baskets. We had three starters in foul trouble too, so that hindered us a bit.”
Kingfisher came out of the locker room on a 5-2 run, fueled by good action on the boards. Toward the end of the quarter, the Lady Yellowjackets opened its first 20-point lead of the game, 56-36.
A 2:30 scoreless streak for Sunrise to open the fourth secured the win for Kingfisher, ranked eighth in 4A coming into the tournament.
The fouls also improved for Kingfisher, committing just six in the second half, while Sunrise had 10.
Addy Matthews led Kingfisher with 22 points, 30.1% of Kingfisher’s total offensive output.
“It’s hard to wake up and get going,” Matthews said of playing at 10 a.m. “After we got going in the second half, we woke up and started playing.”
She wasn’t the only player in double digits for the Lady Jackets — Peyton Walker had 13, Raegan Snider had 12 and Kadyn Daugherty had 10.
“They (the girls) do a really good job of moving the basketball and sharing the basketball,” Young said. “We run a lot of stuff to put them in the best position also.”
All but five players scored for Kingfisher.
KINGFISHER 79, PERRY 32
If you look up dominance in the dictionary, a picture of the Kingfisher Yellowjackets’ offense should come up.
Starting on a 15-2 run in the first quarter, the two-time defending state champions showed why they might be the favorites to win another this season against Perry.
A suffocating defense held Perry scoreless for the first 4:00 of the game before the Maroons scored its only points of the first quarter, as Kingfisher jumped out to a 25-2 run after eight minutes.
In that first quarter, Kingfisher averaged 3.125 points per minute.
Kingfisher didn’t stop there either, they got off to a 9-2 run to open the second quarter, executing the fundamentals to almost perfection and getting open looks.
That all led to a 47-14 lead at the half as Kingfisher averaged 2.93 points per minute in the first half.
Despite the high scoring, no Kingfisher player ended with more than 16 points, led by Drake Friesen with 16.
An 18-4 third quarter sealed the win for the Yellowjackets as they opened up a 50-point lead at times in the fourth.
“We shot the ball really well,” said Kingfisher coach Jared Reese. “They had a hard time scoring on us, our defense is normally pretty good. When we shoot the ball well, we are pretty tough to beat.”
Friesen led the team with 20.25% of the team’s offensive output, but he wasn’t the only one in double digits. Xavier Ridenour had 15 and Cash Slezickey had 11.
The girls play Woodward at 3:20 p.m. and the boys play Sunrise Christian at 7:20 p.m.
