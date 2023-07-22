Kingfisher can thank retired Oklahoma Christian and Northwestern Oklahoma State basketball coach Dan Hays for the hiring of new Yellowjackets boys coach Colby Connell.
Connell, who had been at Edmond Memorial as an assistant for Shane Cowherd for seven years, had planned on being a lay coach the 2023-24 season to concentrate on business of flipping and remodeling homes.
But when longtime Kingfisher coach Jared Reese departed for Dover, Hays recommended Connell to Kingfisher Superintendent David Glover, who had played for Hays at NWOSU. Glover contacted Connell and the rest was history.
“This was a job that was on my radar,’’ Connell said. “I had kind of wanted to stay in 6A, but once I had the conversation, it peaked my interest and I was all on board’’
Connell, who had played and coached at Southern Nazarene University, had interviewed at other places in past years but didn’t see the right fit.
“I’ve been waiting for the right opportunity,’’ he said. “I feel like I’m pretty blessed.’’
The Yellowjackets, in the past seven years, have won four state titles, were the runner-up once and were eliminated by Douglass in overtime in this year’s semifinals. They qualified for the 2020 state tournament which was wiped out by COVID-19.
“I definitely have big shoes to fill,’’ Connell said.
Connell inherits a young team.
“If you’re going to be down a bit, it’s (being young) a good problem to have,’’ he said. “They can get experience under their belts to be ready to produce for us.’’
Connell knows some teams have been ready for Kingfisher to have a drop off.
“We don’t worry about what everybody else is thinking,’’ he said. “We just want to make sure that we take care of our business. It’s going to be interesting what the next few years will be like. I think everybody here has a realistic view of where we’re at. We want to get the ball rolling and take care of business.’’
Connell said everything is being projected for long-term success.
He pointed out the 2022-23 team might have been the weakest team in the last seven years but still got to the semifinals. Reese lost only 28 games in 10 years which Connell said “anyone would take.’’
“If that’s (going to state semifinals), how far down is your talent?,’’ Connell said.
Connell favors a man-to-man defense with some zone sprinkled in. He prefers “lots of ball movement’’ with an up-tempo pace.
Connell sees himself as in between a players coach and old school. His wife, who he said is not a competitive person, has told him he coaches his players too hard.
“What I told her is that when you can do that is when you have good relations with the guys and they know you care about them,’’ Connell said.
He will crack jokes but lets it known the high expectations he has.
“Hopefully that means long-term success, but if you don’t meet the expectations it may be the next man up,’’ he said. “I want the guys to know that I do care about them. I’ll cheer them on in football and baseball.’’
Edmond Memorial handed Kingfisher its lone loss in the 2021 season at the Edmond Classic Tournament. The two teams had developed a rivalry at the OSU Team Camp.
“You could have sold tickets for $20 a head and sold out,’’ Connell said. “There were four Division I players in that game. I’ve been admiring Kingfisher basketball for quite a while.’’
Assistants Chris Combs and Danny Green accompanied Reese to Dover. Connell has hired former Southern Nazarene players Drew Dennis and Xavier Bryant as assistants.
“Those two will be good fits for our program,’’ Connell said.
Connell was able to take the Yellowjackets to camps at OSU and the University of Central Oklahoma. Some of his players had committed to camps in football and baseball.
“We missed some guys here and there, but we had a good trurnout the whole summer,’’ Connell said.
Connell grew up in the Mid-Del area, but his family would move to Bethany, where he played his high school basketball. He played against Kingfisher at the Buckle of the Wheat Belt as a Broncho.
Connell will be the assistant principal as well and will be undergoing some training there next week.
