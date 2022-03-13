Kingfisher befits the cliche of “tradition never graduates.”
The Yellowjackets, who graduated all five starters — including two Division I signees — from last year’s Class 4A state boys championship team, showed they still had all the right stuff with a 51-43 win over No. 2-ranked Victory Christian in this year’s 4A finals at the State Fair Arena.
Chase Davis, who had 15 points, was the lone senior starter, meaning the Yellowjackets should be in good position for a fourth straight title run next year. Kingfisher is 135-5 over the past five years.
“The kids just stuck with it,” said a happy Yellowjacket coach Jared Reese. “They felt confident in themselves and never had a doubt about that.”
The Yellowjackets followed last year’s script when they came back from a six-point deficit to defeat Heritage Hall. They trailed the Conquerors, 25-23 at halftime, but broke the game open with an 18-8 fourth quarter spurt.
Victory Christian’s Joshua Udoumoh broke a 37-37 tie with a basket with 6:21 left, but Davis answered with a long 3 to begin an 11-0 run. The Conquerors didn’t score again until Caleb Farquhar hit a 3 with 1:06 remaining.
“It’s really special to win games like that,” Reese said. “I just think they got tired from us pressing the whole game. They were kind of worn out and we were able to get a couple of steals and layups.”
Reese said the Yellowjackets were confident at halftime. Victory Christian made some shots “that we were comfortable with.”
“We felt if we applied the same kind of pressure, they wouldn’t be making those shots in the second half,”’ he said. “They gave us some problems, but we were able to throw so many bodies at them, that’s hard to do for 32 minutes.”
Xavier Ridenour led the Yellowjackets with 15 points, followed by Davis with 14 and Caden Kitchens with 10. Maddox Mecklenburg had key back-to-back baskets in the final few minutes.
“It’s been like that all year,” said Reese about his team’s balance. “We have eight to nine guys that get important, solid minutes.”
Reese was especially happy for Davis, who waited his turn for three years before getting his chance to start.
“I love seeing good things happen to a kid a like that,” Reese said. “He waited his turn and it’s amazing he got to finish it like that. He had great games three nights in a row.”
Davis had 11 of his points in the first half.
Udoumoh led Victory Christian with 19 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.